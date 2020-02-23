Let the games begin.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association released the sectional pairings for its 110th annual state tournament on Sunday afternoon. Four hundred and two teams, including 12 from Clark and Floyd counties, will compete for four state championships beginning Tuesday, March 3.
Below is a quick look at the sectional draws for our local teams.
In the Class 4A Seymour Sectional, defending champion Jeffersonville (16-5) will face the host Owls (8-12) in the first game. The Red Devils ousted the Owls 56-40 on Dec. 13 in Seymour.
In the second game, New Albany (14-8) will take on Jennings County (12-10). The Bulldogs beat the Panthers 56-43 Feb. 6 in North Vernon.
Floyd Central (15-6) drew one bye and will face the winner between Jeff and the Owls in the first semifinal on Friday, March 6. The Highlanders won 53-30 at Seymour on Jan. 31, but lost 49-46 to the Red Devils on Jacob Jones’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer Jan. 17 in the Knobs.
Bedford North Lawrence (14-9) drew the other bye and will await the winner between New Albany and Jennings. The Bulldogs beat the Stars 44-41 this past Friday night in the Doghouse.
The sectional final will be Saturday, March 7.
In the Class 3A Corydon Central Sectional, defending state champion Silver Creek (21-2) will face Charlestown (3-17) in the first round. The No. 1 Dragons have beaten the Pirates twice this season, 80-38 in Sellersburg on Dec. 3 and 107-48 in the first round of their Silver Creek Holiday Tournament on Jan. 3.
If the Dragons triumph they’ll face the winner between North Harrison (16-5), which has won eight straight and lost 55-47 at Creek on Dec. 13, and the host Panthers (10-11).
Scottsburg (13-10), meanwhile, drew the only bye and will await the winner between sectional-newcomer Madison (10-11) and Salem (10-11).
In the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional, two of the three teams with winning records in the field will face off in the opener as the host Rebels (14-8) take on Clarksville (13-7). While the Generals have won five of their last six games, the Rebels are coming off Saturday night’s 79-60 loss at Scottsburg, which came just a few days after the sudden resignation of head coach Jerry Bomholt.
In the second game Providence (14-7) will take on Austin (3-17). The Pioneers beat the Eagles, 60-59, on Nick Sexton’s buzzer-beating layup Dec. 6 at Austin.
In the Class A Borden Sectional, the two favorites drew the bye.
Defending champion Lanesville (12-10) will get the winner of the first game, which pits the host Braves (6-15) against New Washington (13-9), in the first semifinal. The Mustangs beat Borden 48-35 Jan. 10 in New Wash. The Braves, however, have knocked the Mustangs out of the past two postseasons.
“Playing Borden in the sectional is starting to become a routine for us. The last two years we’ve played them in the sectional and they’ve ended our season both years,” New Washington coach Jonathan May said. “There shouldn’t have to be many motivational speeches in preparation for that game.”
In the other semi Christian Academy (15-7), which has beaten the other five teams in the field by an average of 21 points during the regular season, awaits the winner between South Central (8-14) and Rock Creek (5-15). The Rebels rolled to a 63-42 victory over the Lions on Jan. 28 in Elizabeth.
CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 15
At Seymour
Tuesday, March 3
Game 1: Seymour (8-12) vs. Jeffersonville (16-5)
Game 2: New Albany (14-8) vs. Jennings County (12-10)
Friday, March 6
Game 3: Floyd Central (15-6) vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Bedford NL (14-9) vs. Game 2 winner
Saturday, March 7
Game 5: Final
CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 30
At Corydon Central
Tuesday, March 3
Game 1: Madison (10-11) vs. Salem (10-11)
Wednesday, March 4
Game 2: Charlestown (3-17) vs. Silver Creek (21-2)
Game 3: North Harrison (16-5) vs. Corydon Central (10-11)
Friday, March 6
Game 4: Scottsburg (13-10) vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Saturday, March 7
Game 6: Final
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 45
At Southwestern
Tuesday, March 3
Game 1: Southwestern (14-8) vs. Clarksville (13-7)
Game 2: Providence (14-7) vs. Austin (3-17)
Friday, March 6
Game 3: Henryville (7-15) vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Switzerland County (6-16) vs. Game 2 winner
Saturday, March 7
Game 5: Final
CLASS A SECTIONAL 61
At Borden
Tuesday, March 3
Game 1: Borden (6-15) vs. New Washington (13-9)
Game 2: South Central (8-14) vs. Rock Creek (5-15)
Friday, March 6
Game 3: Laneville (12-10) vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Christian Academy (15-7) vs. Game 2 winner
Saturday, March 7
Game 5: Final
