BOYS' BASKETBALL: Sectional play heats up tonight

March Madness got off to an early — if not perfectly-timed — start Tuesday night.
Especially at Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium. That’s where Floyd Central outlasted Jennings County 61-54 in a double-overtime thriller in the first round of the Class 4A Seymour Sectional.
The postseason picks up steam, and probably drama too, tonight as the semifinal-round gets underway.
Below is a quick glance at the games slated for the four sectional sites involving teams from Clark and Floyd counties.
CLASS 4A SEYMOUR
In the first semifinal, Seymour (15-6) will face defending champion Jeffersonville (8-11) at 6 p.m.
The Owls defeated the Red Devils 55-47 back on Dec. 10. However Jeff didn’t have senior standout Will Lovings-Watts, who was serving an early-season suspension, for that game. Or head coach Andrew Grantz, who was ill. Additionally, senior point guard Kobe Stoudemire was injured during that contest.
Both teams enter tonight’s matchup on the upswing. Jeff has won six of its past nine, following its forgettable 2-8 start, while Seymour has won four in a row and six of its last seven.
In the second semi, the Highlanders (18-4) will face rival New Albany (11-11) at around 7:30 p.m.
Floyd throttled the Bulldogs 57-26 back on Dec. 10 in the Knobs, so New Albany wouldn’t mind a little payback. That, along with the fact that the two teams have split their last eight meetings, likely means tonight’s matchup will be much closer.
CLASS 3A SALEM
In the first semifinal, Corydon Central (14-8) will face off against North Harrison (17-3) at 6 p.m. tonight in a Harrison County clash. The Cougars clobbered the Panthers 65-41 back on Dec. 3 in Ramsey.
North Harrison, which is seeking its first sectional title since 1996, is rolling. Lou Lefevre’s Cougars have won nine in a row and 13 of their last 14.
Meanwhile Corydon Central comes in having lost two straight, including a surprising 65-58 setback at county-rival South Central, a Class A squad, last Tuesday.
The second semi pits two teams fairly familiar with each other as Silver Creek (12-12), the two-time defending state champ and four-time reigning sectional champ, meets Scottsburg (15-8) at around 7:45 p.m.
The two teams split a pair of regular-season matchups. The Warriors won 70-65 on Dec. 23 in the Jefferson County Tournament while the Dragons rallied for a 46-44 win at Scottsburg on Feb. 11.
One player Creek didn’t have for either of the previous meetings was Kaden Oliver. The junior guard, a midseason transfer from Madison (where he averaged 21.9 points per game), was recently cleared to play by the Indiana High School Athletic Association. He made his debut Wednesday night, tallying 10 points in the Dragons’ 76-35 victory — their fourth in their last five games — over the host Lions.
CLASS 2A SOUTHWESTERN
In the first semifinal, Providence (15-6) faces Switzerland County (11-13) at 6 p.m. tonight. The two teams only have one recent meeting, which the Pioneers won 53-43 two years ago in the sectional semifinals en route to the title.
In the second semi, Clarksville (7-15) will take on the host Rebels (16-7) at around 7:30 p.m. Southwestern rolled to a 67-44 win over the host Generals back on Dec. 14. Both teams have had some ups and downs since then.
Clarksville, which started 2-5 and lost seven straight from mid-January to early February, has played better of late. The Generals won three of four before losing by two at Rock Creek in their regular-season finale last Friday night.
Meanwhile the defending champion Rebels, who lost four of five and five of seven after their win at Clarksville, have won seven of their last nine.
CLASS A BORDEN
In the first semifinal, Rock Creek (14-8) will face the host Braves (14-7) at 6 p.m. The Lions beat Borden 57-42 on its homecourt in early January.
Rock Creek, which is seeking its first sectional title since 2016, enters this meeting on a roll, having won five straight and seven of its last eight. The Lions, who are unbeaten against Class A opponents this season, feature the tallest team in the field with 7-foot junior center Marial Diper and 6-7 junior forward Jaleb Treat.
The Braves, meanwhile, had won five of six until Salem beat them 76-73 last Friday night thanks to 15 3-pointers. Borden, which also likes to shoot the 3, has won five consecutive home games since that loss to the Lions.
In the second semi, South Central (8-15) will meet Christian Academy (11-13) at around 7:30 p.m. The Warriors beat the Rebels by 32 (66-34) in New Albany back on Dec. 17.
Christian Academy, which clipped defending champion Lanesville 61-28 in a first-round game Tuesday night, is seeking its sixth straight appearance in a sectional final.
South Central enters having lost four of its last five games. That one victory, though, was a 65-58 triumph over 3A-rival Corydon Central last Tuesday.