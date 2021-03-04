The first-round sectional games are in the books for our local teams and, save Christian Academy knocking off Rock Creek and Charlestown dropping a tough one to Scottsburg, things pretty much went as expected.
However, action figures to heat up this weekend, beginning with tonight’s semifinals and culminating in Saturday’s championship games.
With that in mind, let’s take a quick look at each sectional involving our local schools.
CLASS 4A SEYMOUR SECTIONAL
Things get started with Bedford North Lawrence (13-10) facing New Albany (16-6) at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon in the first Class 4A Seymour Sectional semifinal at Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium. The Bulldogs beat the Stars for the 12th straight time, 53-46 Feb. 19 in Bedford, in a game that was closer than the final score might indicate. If New Albany wins, it will mark the eighth time in nine years the ‘Dogs have played for a sectional title.
Tonight’s second semi pits the past two sectional champions against each other when 2020 champ Floyd Central (13-5) takes on 2019 winner Jeffersonville (13-6) at around 7:30 p.m. The Highlanders beat the Red Devils 61-47 in last season’s semifinals and 54-44 at Johnson Arena on Jan. 15. The next night, Jeff lost 53-51 at Providence to sit 3-5. The Red Devils, however, have won 10 of their last 11 games since then. Their lone loss during that period was a 55-50 setback at third-ranked Lawrence North, which beat Floyd 66-49 on Feb. 20.
CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN SECTIONAL
A sectional title, and more, could be on the line at 6 p.m. tonight when second-ranked Silver Creek (19-4) faces No. 8 North Harrison (18-3) in the first semifinal of the 3A Charlestown Sectional semifinals.
“I don’t think it’s out of the possibility that whoever wins our sectional could make it to Bankers Life (Fieldhouse),” Dragons head coach Brandon Hoffman said of the site of the IHSAA State Finals.
Creek has won three straight sectional titles and is still the reigning 3A state champ after cutting down the nets at Bankers Life in 2019. Meanwhile the Cougars haven’t won a sectional title since 1996, but appear to have their best chance in 25 years to do so.
North Harrison, which is led by senior big man Langdon Hatton, comes in riding a 10-game winning streak and with an early-season 63-61 home victory over Silver Creek under its belt. The Dragons, however, played that game without senior standout Trey Kaufman-Renn, who was sidelined at the time by an ankle injury. This time around Creek comes in at full strength and riding an eight-game win streak.
The winner between the Dragons and Cougars will likely get Madison in Saturday night’s sectional final. The Cubs (16-8) face Scottsburg (6-17) in tonight’s second semi. Madison walloped the Warriors 71-49 back on Jan. 8. Sherron Wilkerson’s Cubs come into the weekend having won five of their last six games. Their lone loss during that stretch was a 72-49 setback to 4A Jeffersonville, Wilkerson’s alma mater.
CLASS 2A SOUTHWESTERN SECTIONAL
Host Southwestern (19-5) and Henryville (12-10) went a combined 9-0 against the other teams in the sectional during the regular season. The two, however, didn’t play each other. The Rebels and Hornets finally face off at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon in the 2A Southwestern Sectional semifinals. Southwestern, which has won seven of its last eight, is 10-1 all-time against Henryville in the state tourney.
The second semi is the second meeting of the season between rivals Clarksville (11-11) and Providence (11-8). The Generals edged the Pioneers 48-45 Jan. 8 on Dakota Capps’ late three-point play at the Larkin Center. Providence edged Austin 57-55 in a first-round game Tuesday. The Pioneers received a boost from the return of senior forward Zack Johnson, who missed several games near the end of the regular season with a knee injury.
CLASS A BORDEN SECTIONAL
First-year Christian Academy coach Hayden Casey is the only undefeated-in-the-postseason bench boss in the Class A Borden Sectional field following the Warriors’ 62-49 first-round win over Rock Creek on Tuesday night.
The 26-year-old’s reward? His Warriors (8-16) face off against his alma mater, Borden (12-10), and Braves head man Doc Nash, who helped him get into the coaching profession several years ago, at 6 p.m. tonight in the first semifinal.
“I owe a whole lot to Coach Nash and will always be thankful to him for helping me get started in coaching and for all he’s done for me,” said Casey, who was an assistant coach on CAI’s sectional-winning team last season. “He’s also one of the coaches I’ve always looked up to and have tried to emulate in many ways since I’ve started coaching, and especially since getting the varsity job at CAI. I am a bit biased, obviously, but I view him as one of, if not the best, coach in our area. So with how much I look up to him and respect him, and with all that’ll be on the line Friday night, I can’t wait to be coaching just a few feet away from him in a sectional semifinal game. It’ll be a special experience.”
The winner will likely face Lanesville (15-7) in Saturday night’s championship game. The Eagles take on South Central (2-17) in tonight’s second semi. Lanesville routed the Rebels 68-42 on Jan. 8.
While the Warriors and Eagles are recent sectional winners, the Braves haven’t captured one since their state-title-winning 2013 campaign.
IHSAA SECTIONAL PAIRINGS
CLASS 4A SEYMOUR SECTIONAL
Game 1: Bedford NL 52, Seymour 38, Tuesday
Game 2: Jeffersonville 57, Jennings County 39, Tuesday
Game 3: New Albany (16-6) vs. Bedford NL (13-10), 5:30 p.m. tonight
Game 4: Floyd Central (13-5) vs. Jeffersonville (13-6), 7:30 p.m. tonight
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Silver Creek 77, Corydon Central 42, Tuesday
Game 2: Madison 83, Salem 51, Wednesday
Game 3: Scottsburg 60, Charlestown 54, Wednesday
Game 4: North Harrison (18-3) vs. Silver Creek (19-4), 6 p.m. tonight
Game 5: Madison (16-8) vs. Scottsburg (6-17), 8 p.m. tonight
Game 6 (final): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 2A SOUTHWESTERN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Southwestern 78, Switzerland County 48, Tuesday
Game 2: Providence 57, Austin 55, Tuesday
Game 3: Henryville (12-10) vs. Southwestern (19-5), 5:30 p.m. today
Game 4: Clarksville (11-11) vs. Providence (11-8), 7:30 p.m. tonight
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
CLASS A BORDEN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Christian Academy 62, Rock Creek 49, Tuesday
Game 2: Lanesville 53, New Washington 42, Tuesday
Game 3: Borden (12-10) vs. CAI (8-16), 6 p.m. tonight
Game 4: South Central (2-17) vs. Lanesville (15-7), 7:45 p.m. tonight
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
