HENRYVILLE — West Washington used offense to snap host Henryville’s six-game winning streak with a 73-49 win Friday night.
The Senators scored at least 14 points in every quarter and put up their second-highest scoring output of the season. The visitors had broken 60 points in a game just once prior to Friday.
“This one’s on the starters,” Henryville coach Jared Hill said. “They play about 30 minutes a game. They get a lot of credit when we win. I was really disappointed in all of the starters tonight."
Senior Holden Bowsman scored 17 of his game-high 26 points in the first half, leading West Washington to a 38-19 lead.
Bowsman scored five early points for the Senators, who took a 7-2 lead midway through the first quarter.
A Henryville timeout didn’t stop Bowsman, who scored four more first-period points to match two Layton Walton buckets and help West Washington close the period with a 14-6 lead.
“I thought we had some touch fouls called against Cody (Wallis),” Hill said. “He had to go to the bench, so he couldn’t guard (Bowsman), who absolutely killed us tonight.”
West Washington’s lead ballooned out to 29-13 with Parker Green’s second 3-pointer in as many minutes with 4 minutes, 15 seconds to play in the second quarter.
West Washington kept Henryville at bay in the third quarter and extended its lead out to 55-33 heading into the final frame.
The Hornets never got closer than 16 points in the second half, as the Senators (8-9) cruised.
Sam Guernsey was the lone Hornet in double digits with 10 points.
Henryville (11-10) closes out its regular season when it hosts Crothersville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night (i.e. the Hornets' Senior Night).
"The biggest thing is that (the seniors) are great kids,” Hill said. “They’re going to graduate in June, and I’m not going to have to worry about those kids. Those four kids are going to be successful in life because they're great kids."
WEST WASHINGTON 73, HENRYVILLE 49
West Washington 14 24 17 18 — 73
Henryville 8 11 14 16 — 49
West Washington (8-9): Holden Bowsman 26, Parker Green 14, Lane Hoelfer 11, Jack Strange 8, Brandon Fleck 6, Nash Huff 6, Kenton Chase 2.
Henryville (11-10): Sam Guernsey 10, Austin Contreras 9, Cody Wallis 8, Westin Allen 6, Layton Walton 4, Corey Vanover 4, Carson Conrey 3, Aydan Head 2, Caleb Lehaceanu 3.
3-point field goals: West Washington 8 (Green 4, Huff 2, Bowsman, Hoelfer), Henryville 1 (Vanover).
