NEW WASHINGTON — New Washington is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since the 2008-09 season after the Mustangs held off Rock Creek for a 69-64 victory Friday night.
Senior guards Jesus Diaz and A.J. Walter made key plays in the third quarter to help the Mustangs extend their lead to 17 and freshmen Matthew Arthur and Jakob Arthur helped hold off a Lions’ rally in the fourth.
Diaz knocked in five of his 20 points during a key third-quarter surge for the Mustangs and Walter and senior forward Josh Clemons helped close the third quarter with authority as New Wash led 55-40 going into the fourth.
But Rock Creek rallied back, outscoring the Mustangs 19-8 to pull within 63-59 on a layup by freshman Ladarius Wallace, who hit five 3-pointers and had a game-high 33 points.
That’s when Matthew Arthur hit a spot-up 3-pointer in transition to give the Mustangs some breathing room. His cousin Jakob followed up with an old-fashioned 3-point play opportunity with 3:15 to go.
“Matthew, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen the kid take a possession off this year; on the defensive end, he does some good things for us,” May said. "Jakob had the best week of practice going into this game. It’s good to see it payoff for him on game night, hopefully that carries over for us. Those two kids are going to be pretty special for us.”
Senior forward Josh Clemons helped lead the way on the glass for the Mustangs.
"It comes down to little things. Rebounding was poor tonight. You don’t clear the glass, senior-laden team like they are, they’re going to make you pay,” Rock Creek coach Chris Brown said.
Wallace was the only Lions’ player to reach double figures. Michael Sulzer hit three first-half 3-pointers to score nine.
The Lions (0-4) host Jennings County tonight in their home opener.
New Washington faces its toughest test tonight against Christian Academy.
"It’s going to be a tough one for us. Christian and Academy and Lanesville were in the sectional championship and they return the bulk of their rosters. We’ll come tomorrow night and we’re going to see where we’re at,” May said.
NEW WASHINGTON 69, ROCK CREEK 64
Rock Creek 6 17 17 24—64
New Washington 15 13 27 14—69
Rock Creek (0-4): Ladarius Wallace 33, Jonathon Browning 6, Kevin Meyer 6, Michael Sulzer 9, Ashton Mozee 4, Gavin Guillon 6.
New Washington (3-0): Jesus Diaz 20, A.J. Walter 18, Josh Clemons 10, Bo Giltner 3, Jakob Arthur 9.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 10 (Wallace 5, Sulzer 3, Guillon 2), New Washington 8 (Diaz 5, Matthew Arthur, Jakob Arthur).
