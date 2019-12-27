KOKOMO — Jeffersonville advanced into the semifinals of the Phil Cox Memorial Tournament with a 53-45 win against Valparaiso (5-2) on Friday.
The Red Devils (4-3) will face South Bend Washington (4-5) at 10 a.m. Saturday. Washington defeated 3A No. 3 Connersville 49-47.
Jeffersonville's senior trio of Tre Coleman, Jacob Jones and Darin Starks led the way.
Coleman had 15 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and a steal. Jones had 14 points — including 10-for-10 free-throw shooting — to go with four assists and four steals. Starks hit 2 of 4 from 3-point range on his way to 12 points.
Jeff hit 11 for 12 at the foul line, pleasing coach Chris Moore.
"Jacob Jones took ownership of that and I'm proud of him for that; it says a lot," Moore said. "Tre was a beast on the boards and we needed that. Darin led the offense in the second and third quarter. "
Moore liked his team's approach and hopes to see it carry over to Saturday.
"It's a grind for our guys. Just look at the next one. Guys are working hard. I'm happy about that. They brought a lot of energy," Moore said, also offering praise for what he saw of South Bend Washington. "They seem like they had a lot of energy. I saw most of that. They flew around."
JEFFERSONVILLE 53, VALPARAISO 45
Valparaiso=11=12=10=12=—=45
Jeffersonville=9=18=11=15=—=53
Valparaiso (5-2): Mason Schmidt 0-1 1-2 1, Colton Jones 3-6 0-0 6, Breece Walls 0-1 0-0 0, Tommy Cavanaugh 2-56 2-4 6, Brandon Mack 3-7 2-2 11, C.J. Opperman 2-5 1-2 5, Mason Jones 2-6 0-2 4, Cooper Jones 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 16-37 FG, 6-12 FT, 45 TP.
Jeffersonville (4-3): Tre Coleman 7-11 0-0 16, Will Lovings-Watts 3-6 1-2 7, Darin Starks 5-12 2-4 12, Bryan Smithers 0-1 0-0 0, Caleb Mason 1-8 0-0 3, Jacob Jones 2-5 10-10 14, Kobe Stoudemire 1-3 0-0 2, Bryan Smithers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 FG, 11-12 FT, 53 TP.
3-point shooting: Valpo 7-14 (Mack 3-7, Opperman 1-2, Cavanaugh 2-4), Jeff 4-14 (Starks 2-4, Mason 1-5, Coleman 1-1, Jones 0-1, Stoudemire 0-1).
Rebounds: Valpo 21 (Jones 6), Jeff 29 (Coleman 10, Lovings-Watts 4, Jones 4, Starks 3).
Steals: Valpo 8, Jeff 9 (Jones 4, Coleman, Starks, Lovings-Watts, Smithers, Stoudemire).
Assists: Valpo 9, Jeff 7 (Jones 4, Lovings-Watts 2, Starks).
Blocks: Valpo 2, Jeff 5 (Coleman 4, Jones).
Turnovers: Valpo 14, Jeff 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.