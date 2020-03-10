CLARKSVILLE — Senior leadership and a coach with ties to the school proved to be keys in offsetting the instability that has plagued the Providence program in recent years.
First-year coach Ryan Miller, the school's fourth head coach in four seasons, has relied on a solid coaching staff and five seniors — Austin Grantz, Sterling Huber, Alec Fougerousse, Austin Barnett and Bryce Hutchins — to make this a season to remember for a group that hadn’t enjoyed much postseason success prior to last week, when the Pioneers captured their ninth sectional title.
Providence (18-7) will face Class 2A No. 10 South Spencer (22-4) at 11 a.m. in the first semifinal of the Southridge Regional.
“None of us knew what to expect coming in, but it was my alma mater and a school I cared about,” Miller, a 1999 Providence graduate, said. “For me, it’s a great job. It’s my community, my school.”
The five seniors, who have all been a part of the program since their freshman years, could have adopted a “here we go again” attitude with Miller and his staff. Instead, they chose to make a go of it.
Hutchins, a 5-foot-10 reserve guard who may not have the biggest impact on the stat sheet, proved his importance to the team early on in summer workouts.
“He brought a leadership, conviction and desire to make this a special season, and [the other players] followed,” Miller said of Hutchins. “The players bought in really quickly, but it was not an easy process. They had good attitudes, but they had been through some adversity and challenging times.”
The current seniors were freshmen, none of whom saw significant varsity minutes, when the Pioneers went 22-3 and lost 33-32 to Crawford County in the sectional final under Andrew Grantz in 2016-17. Most of them, though, did see much more playing time during the 2017-18 campaign, when Providence went 9-15 under Rob Murawski Jr., and last season, when the Pioneers posted an 8-17 mark under Sean Smith.
“There hasn’t been stability within the basketball program, it’s been a difficult time,” Miller said. “We felt confident with the group of people that would come together to help re-establish the program. People who care about the Providence community.”
The collective attitude of the five seniors was a big key to Providence's somewhat surprising 15-7 regular season, which began with two buzzer-beating victories (over Tell City and Austin) and was followed by a four-point win over Lanesville and a three-point triumph over Scottsburg. In fact all seven of the Pioneers' setbacks — to Silver Creek (twice), Jeffersonville, Floyd Central, North Harrison and Christian Academy — were to teams ranked in the Top 10 of their respective classes at one time, or another, this season. Providence won four of its final five regular-season games, including a 51-49 triumph over 4A New Albany.
The Pioneers then rolled through the sectional, winning their games by an average of 17.6 points. When Providence routed the host Rebels 87-66 in Saturday night's championship game of the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional, the Pioneers did more than just avenge a 17-point loss earlier in the season — they put an end to three years of sectional frustration.
Before all of that could happen, however, the seniors needed to buy-in and bring the rest of the team with them. It helped that Miller and his staff, which includes associate head coach Lance Stemler and several volunteer coaches, brought positive energy, accountability and a winning attitude to the table.
“We were all able to buy-in this year with what the coaches were saying. It’s a lot more fun this year, we’re more together than in the past,” said Grantz, the team's second-leading scorer and top rebounder.
Huber, the team's top scorer, sees that unity as an opportunity to work harder and get better.
“This year we’ve been able to work a lot harder, to buy-in," he said. "The coaches are just so passionate and bring so much energy. They all care about us, especially the five seniors. They’re just pushing us to be the best we can be.”
Hutchins, the linchpin to the buy-in, saw early on what the new coaching staff could do.
“This year there’s been a rise in energy and intensity, there’s passion and focus,” he said. “Guys have bought in. We want to win so bad, there’s been a rise in energy and working hard.”
And for Barnett, the team is emulating the hard work Miller and his staff put in.
“Somebody who’s passionate about the team and works really hard has helped us get where we are,” Barnett said.
Miller, who was an assistant coach on the Providence staff of Lou Lefevre from 2004-06 and 2010-14 and then at Floyd Central under Todd Sturgeon, has brought a foundation of winning to the program.
“I know he says he learned a lot from Coach Lefevre,” Hutchins said of the current North Harrison head man who guided the Pioneers to three sectional titles and two regional championships in his 10 years on the job.
The current seniors were eighth-graders when the Pioneers last made it to the regional. Down to their last chance for a sectional crown, they came through with a 68-46 victory over Austin, a 53-43 win over Switzerland County and then Saturday's 21-point triumph over Southwestern.
“It’s been a long process, but it’s been fun and rewarding,” Miller said. “We’ve got good kids. They were positive and had expectations for a special year.”
