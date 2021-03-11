LANESVILLE — If experience is a key to success in the postseason, consider the Lanesville Eagles in a good spot heading into Saturday’s Class A Loogootee Regional.
That’s because Mikel Miller’s starting five is comprised solely of seniors.
“They are a tremendous group that has put a lot of time in and have worked hard to accomplish what they have done thus far,” said Miller, who is in his 21st season leading Lanesville. “They have helped to continue the expectations we have for the players and the program. They have done everything we have asked of them and more.”
Last Saturday those seniors won their second sectional title, beating Christian Academy 61-49 in the Borden Sectional final.
This Saturday they’ll try to do something that only one other Lanesville team has done, win a regional title.
The Eagles (17-7) face Evansville Day (13-5) at around noon in the second semifinal of the Loogootee Regional. Top-ranked Barr-Reeve will take on Trinity Lutheran (12-13) at 10 a.m. in the first semi. The championship game is slated for 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
“We must play our game and do the things we can control to give us a chance to be successful,” said Miller, who became the program’s all-time wins leader (286) last weekend and guided the Eagles to their lone regional title in 2007.
Leading Lanesville’s balanced attack is 6-foot senior forward Jonas Powers, who averages 10.3 points and 3.7 rebounds a game. He is joined in the frontcourt by classmates Ethan Schickel (7.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.3 apg) and Jacob Wernert (7.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg).
Point guard Mason Miller (9.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.6 assists per game) ignites the Eagles’ attack. The coach’s son led Lanesville with 19 points in its win over the Warriors in the sectional final. He is joined in the backcourt by classmate Ashton Smith (5.7 ppg).
Juniors Ty Tidstrom and Carter Smith give Miller some experience off the bench while sophomores, C.J. Baumgart, Kameron Walter and Jack Crosby also can contribute.
Lanesville’s seniors have won 49 varsity games and a pair of sectional titles in their careers. Several of them were key contributors on the 2018-19 team that lost 69-36 to eventual state runner-up Barr-Reeve in the regional final.
“I think having gone through this before can help them understand what it will be like and in turn they can share that with the other players,” Miller said.
The Eagles enter the regional red-hot. They have won six straight and are 8-2 — their losses (49-48 at Rock Creek and 54-52 at Charlestown) were by a total of three points — since the start of February.
“This team really plays hard, plays together and moves on to the next play,” Miller said of his squad’s mentality.
Win or lose, Saturday, Miller and his Eagles know they’ll have the strong support of the Lanesville community.
“One thing that has stood out is how great this community is and how they rally around all the teams and athletes,” Miller said. “We seem to always have one of the best crowds and the most support at all our sporting events.”
CLASS A LOOGOOTEE REGIONAL
Saturday at Jack Butcher Gymnasium
Game 1: Barr-Reeve (25-2) vs. Trinity Lutheran (12-13), 10 a.m.
Game 2: Lanesville (17-7) vs. Evansville Day (13-5), Noon
Game 3 (final): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
TEAM CAPSULES
BARR-REEVE VIKINGS
Coach: Josh Thompson (76-6 in third year at school; 186-162 in 14th overall).
Record: 25-2.
Regional titles: Seven (2002, 2007, 2010, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019)
Statistical leaders: Senior forward Curt Hopf 19.1 ppg, 8.7 rpg; junior forward Hagen Knepp 11.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg; senior point guard Brycen Graber 7 ppg, 7.9 apg; senior guard Devin Graber 5.8 ppg; senior forward Thomas Kidwell 5.4 ppg; junior guard Kayden Graber 5.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg; senior wing Jamison Miller 4.7 ppg.
This season: The Vikings won their first six games, including a 41-36 victory over 4A Bloomington South and a 61-38 triumph over North Harrison, before dropping back-to-back overtime games — 57-55 at 4A No. 2 Carmel and 75-66 to 2A No. 1 Fort Wayne Blackhawk at the Hall of Fame Classic. Since that latter loss, Barr-Reeve has reeled off 19 straight victories heading into the regional.
EVANSVILLE DAY
Coach: Gary Wilsey (27-15 in second year at school; 35-31 in third overall).
Record: 13-5.
Regional titles: None.
Leaders: Senior center Brant Wilsey, freshman guard Kane Wilsey, sophomore guard Tyler Myers.
This season: The Eagles were 4-5 in late January. Since then, though, they’ve won nine in a row, including their second straight sectional title.
LANESVILLE EAGLES
Coach: Mikel Miller (286-208 in 21st year).
Record: 17-7.
Regional titles: One (2007).
Statistical leaders: Senior forward Jonas Powers 10.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg; senior guard Mason Miller 9.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.6 apg; senior forward Jacob Wernert 7.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2 apg; senior wing Ethan Schickel 7.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.3 apg; sophomore forward Kameron Walter 6.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg; senior guard Ashton Smith 5.7 ppg.
This season: The Eagles started the season 2-2 before winning six straight. They then lost five of their next eight before running off six more wins in a row en route to the regional.
TRINITY LUTHERAN COUGARS
Coach: Ryan Crase (12-13 in first year).
Record: 12-13.
Regional titles: None.
Statistical leaders: Senior guard Tyler Goecker 17.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 3.1 apg; sophomore guard Hudson Norton 15.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.2 apg; senior wing Jack Marksberry 13.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.7 apg; junior wing Mitchell Hackman 8.7 ppg, 3 rpg, 2.6 apg; junior forward Jacob Sabotin 5.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg.
This season: The Cougars lost their first six games and nine of their first 10 before winning four of their next five. They then dropped back-to-back games before reeling off wins in seven of their next eight contests, including their third sectional title.
