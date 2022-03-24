BOYS' BASKETBALL: Seven local players garner All-State honors

Several local players have earned All-State recognition from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
All totaled, seven players from Clark and Floyd counties were selected to the IBCA/Franciscan Health All-State teams, which were released Thursday.
No seniors from the area were selected to the “Supreme 15,” or the Large School or Small School squads. However three — Floyd Central’s Wesley Celichowski, Christian Academy’s Brady Dunn and Silver Creek’s Branden Northern — were among the 90 to receive honorable mention.
The 7-foot Celichowski averaged around nine points, five rebounds and two blocked shots a game in his breakout final campaign for the Highlanders.
The 6-foot Northern averaged 24.9 points, 5.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game for the Dragons.
The 6-2 Dunn averaged 19.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, four assists and 2.6 steals a game for the Warriors.
In addition to those three, Eastern’s Cade Jones, as well as North Harrison’s Logan McIntire and Ethan Oakley also garnered honorable mention.
Meanwhile four local juniors were among those who received recognition on the Underclass squads.
Floyd’s Caleb Washington was among 15 selected to the Large School All-State team.
The 6-5 Washington averaged double-digit points and was among the team leaders in rebounds for the balanced Highlanders.
New Washington’s Matthew Arthur, New Albany’s Josten Carter and Silver Creek’s Kaden Oliver were three of 90 who garnered honorable mention. As did, Eastern’s Jacob Cherry.
The 5-11 Arthur averaged 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.8 assists per game for the Mustangs.
Carter, a 6-2 wing, enjoyed a breakout season with the Bulldogs.
The 6-3 Oliver averaged 14 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in only two games with the Dragons following his midseason transfer from Madison, where he averaged 21.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.8 assists in 12 contests.
2022 IBCA/FRANCISCAN HEALTH ALL-STATE TEAMS SENIOR ALL-STATE
Supreme 15
Tayshawn Comer, Indianapolis Cathedral; Ryan Conwell, Pike; Tae Davis, Warren Central; Connor Essegian, Central Noble; Travis Grayson, Chesterton; C.J. Gunn, Lawrence North; Jalen Jackson, Fort Wayne Northrop; Armon Jarrard, Mt. Vernon (Fortville); Karson Jenkins, Fort Wayne Snider; Randy Kelley, Sullivan; Fletcher Loyer, Homestead; Billy Smith, Brebeuf Jesuit; Braden Smith, Westfield; Tommy Snyder, South Bend Adams; Peter Suder, Carmel.
Large School All-State
Jameer Ajibade, Evansville Bosse; Reggie Bass, Indianapolis Tech; Caedmon Bontrager, Leo; Richard Brooks, Mishawaka Marian; Javan Buchanan, Lafayette Jeff; Jaxon Edwards, Indianapolis Cathedral; Cam Haffner, Westfield; Amhad Jarrard, Mt. Vernon (Fortville); Nick Klaiber, Bloomington North; Chrishon McCray, Avon; Joe Reidy, Woodlan; Brady Ruggles, Danville; Jeffrey Simmons, Fishers; Breece Walls, Valparaiso; Charlie Williams, Carmel.
Small School All-State
Clark Barrett, Lafayette Central Catholic; Wyatt Day, Jac-Cen-Del; Raedhyn Foust, Northeastern; Logan Gard, Central Noble; Baylin Graf, Bloomfield; Brevin Hallatt, Blue River Valley; Aaron Humphrey Jr., Indianapolis Tindley; Hunter Johnson, South Decatur; Hagen Knepp, Barr-Reeve; Landon O’Neal, Eastern Hancock; Nate Powell, Tipton; Gabe Trevino, Eastside; Jackson Ullom, Monroe Central; Owen Willard, Eastside; Bobby Wonnell Jr., Taylor.
Honorable mention
Carter Abshear, Randolph Southern; Drew Adzia, Crown Point; Jawan Agnew, South Bend Washington; Ladaion Barnes, Hammond Morton; Brayden Betzner, Maconaquah; Jackson Bobo, Lawrenceburg; Jordan Bowles, Park Tudor; Steele Brasfield, New Palestine; Brock Buckley, Covenant Christian (Indianapolis); Amonn Burns, Indianapolis Washington; Bentley Buschman, North White; Luke Carroll, Hamilton Heights; Wesley Celichowski, Floyd Central; Jake Chapman, Tri-Central; Kannon Chase, Springs Valley; DeShawn Clark, North Central (Farmersburg); Zach Cole, Southwestern (Hanover); Colin Comer, Greensburg; Holton Compton, South Spencer; Chad Cox, Franklin County; Hayden Cutter, Scottsburg; Ajanen “A.J.” Dixon, Merrillville; Tyler Dostin, Danville; Brady Dunn, Christian Academy; Eli Edwards, Northwestern; Marco Fitch, Bloomington North; Connor Foley, Jasper; Ben Garwood, LaCrosse; Cameron Gehlhausen, Evansville North; Coy Gilbert, Shakamak; Mark Hankins, Terre Haute North; Caden Harker, Twin Lakes; James Holder, Indianapolis Washington; Chris Hood, East Noble; Adonis House, Liberty Christian; Drew Howard, Forest Park; Zach Hubartt, Huntington North; Caden Huttenlocker, Edgewood; Sam Jacobs, Hamilton Southeastern; Ashton Johnson, Fort Wayne South; Trevion Johnson, Daleville; Cade Jones, Eastern (Pekin); RaSheed Jones, Indianapolis Tech; Travis Jones, Edinburgh; Silas Kaser, John Glenn; Aaron Ketchmark, Kouts; Brock Kincaid, Bloomington South; Sam King, Columbus North; Evan Kretz, Western; Aidan Lambert, Fort Wayne Snider; Jonah Lucas, Harrison (West Lafayette); Hayden Maiben, Maconaquah; Kaden Manna, Marquette Catholic; Eric Martin, Calumet; Elijah Mattingly, Central Christian Academy; Logan McIntire, North Harrison; Carson Miller, Bremen; Nathan Miller, North White; Luke Nonte, Loogootee; Branden Northern, Silver Creek; Christian Nunn, Indianapolis Attucks; Ethan Oakley, North Harrison; Clark Obermiller, Lafayette Central Catholic; Kenny Pepper, Westville; Aaron Pickel, North Putnam; Hunter Pogue, North White; Jonathan Ricketts, North Posey; Matthew Ross, Peru; Avery Saunders, Southmont; Gavin Schippert, Evansville Reitz; Harrison Schwinn, Frankton; Dawson Scott, New Castle; Caleb Simon, Jac-Cen-Del; Charlie Smith, Fishers; Gavin Smithson-Burciaga, Monroe Central; Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove; Jahni Summers, Evansville Harrison; Kyle Thomas, Cloverdale; Javon Tracy, Decatur Central; Dayveon Turner, Indianapolis Tech; Jordan Turner, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter; Matt Wagner, Evansville Bosse; Carter Waskom, Brownstown Central; Evan Whitesell, Wes-Del; Beck Willems, Bethany Christian; Jakar Williams, New Haven; Tyrelle Wills, Anderson; Christian Woods, Central Christian Academy; Caleb Wright, Fairfield; Mason Yoder, Westview.
UNDERCLASS ALL-STATE
Supreme 15
Jack Benter, Brownstown Central; Flory Bidunga, Kokomo; Xavier Booker, Indianapolis Cathedral; Joey Brown, North Central; Markus Burton, Penn; Ahmere Carson, Anderson; Zane Doughty, Ben Davis; Jalen Haralson, Fishers; Joey Hart, Linton-Stockton; Logan Imes, Zionsville; Mason Jones, Valparaiso; Sam Orme, Carmel; JaQualon Roberts, Bloomington North; Brandon Trilli, Munster; Ashton Williamson, Gary 21st Century Charter.
Large School All-State
Anthony Ball, Beech Grove; Cade Brenner, NorthWood; A.J. Dancler, Southport; Cooper Farrall, Culver Military; Jaxson Gould, Warsaw; Brycen Hannah, John Glenn; Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City; Brauntae Johnson, Fort Wayne North; A.J. Lux, Crown Point; Luke McBride, Norwell; Sheridan Sharpe, Ben Davis; Trent Sisley, Heritage Hills; Deaglan Sullivan, Mishawaka Marian; Jaron Tibbs, Indianapolis Cathedral; Caleb Washington, Floyd Central.
Small School All-State
Isaac Andrews, Wapahani; Chase Bachelor, Prairie Heights; Peyton Bledsoe, Loogootee; Myles Colvin, Heritage Christian; Owen Duff, Carroll (Flora); Josiah Dunham, Evansville Christian; Aidan Franks, Wapahani; Josh Furst, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian; Jaylen Mullen, North Daviess; Jayden Pinkston, Indianapolis Tindley; Gage Sefton, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian; Jacob Spaulding, Eastern Hancock; Silas Spauding, Eastern Hancock; Wyatt Thornburgh, Blue River Valley; Braden Walters, Linton-Stockton.
Honorable mention
Divine Adeyanju, West Lafayette; Weston Aigner, Castle; Luke Almodovar, Noblesville; Marcus Ankney, Center Grove; Matthew Arthur, New Washington; Parker Arvin, Loogootee; Lleyton Bailey, Norwell; Lukas Balling, Marquette Catholic; K.C. Berry, Decatur Central; Gavin Betten, Manchester; Landon Biegel, Oak Hill; Dezmon Briscoe, Indianapolis Attucks; Darrion Brooks, New Haven; Nicot Burnett, Mt. Vernon (Posey); Sabien Cain, University; Josten Carter, New Albany; Jacob Cherry, Eastern (Pekin); Jermaine Coleman, Park Tudor; Peter Combs, Bloomfield; Drew Cook, Northview; Cam Craig, Switzerland County; Austin Cripe, West Noble; Nolan Cumberland, Tippecanoe Valley; David Cundiff, Munster; Trevor Daughtry, Wabash; Jake Davis, Indianapolis Cathedral; Micah Davis, Franklin; Caleb Dewey, Edinburgh; Elhadj Diallo, Brownsburg; Ethan Dirksen, Jay County; Omari Ferguson, Indianapolis Metropolitan; Quintin Floyd, Gary 21st Century Charter; Joey Garwood, Penn; Romeo Guerra, Lake Station Edison; Mason Harvey, Seton Catholic; Cole Hayworth, Fort Wayne Concordia; Andrew Hedrick, Columbia City; Ben Henderson, Harrison (West Lafayette); Tyvon Henry, South Bend Career Academy; Blake Herdes, Evansville Central; Isaac Higgs, Evansville Reitz; Lane Hoefler, West Washington; Cooper Horn, Columbus North; Jase Howell, Madison-Grant; Kelson Jordan, North Judson; Kyron Kaopuiki, Homestead; Ben Keil, Lakeland; Chase Konieczny, South Bend St. Joseph; Nickens Lemba, Southport; Isaiah Malone, Prairie Heights; Keegan Manowitz, Jennings County; David Meriwether, Indianapolis Metropolitan; Josh Mickens, Lawrence Central; Jacob Miller, Covenant Christian (DeMotte); Willie Miller, Lake Station Edison; Lucas Mitchell, Waldron; Dylan Moles, Greenfield-Central; J.J. Morris, Argos; D.J. Moss, Gary 21st Century Charter; Tyler Myers, Evansville Day; Marcus Northern, South Bend Washington; Blaine Nunnally, New Palestine; Kaden Oliver, Silver Creek; Tyler Parrish, Chesterton; Nick Patterson, Mooresville; Dylan Puent, Indiana Deaf; Ian Raasch, NorthWood; Nick Richart, Zionsville; Preston Roberts, Noblesville; Matt Roettger, Peru; Alex Romack, Westfield; Luke Saylor, Heritage; Ty Schumacher, North Judson; Justin Sims, Chesterton; Jake Skinner, Carroll (Flora); Kamari Slaughter, Portage; Joe Smith, Penn; Ian Stephens, New Palestine; Nolan Swan, Tipton; Zeke Tanoos, West Vigo; Ajani Washington, Fort Wayne Concordia; Logan Webb, Linton-Stockton; Gavin Welch, New Castle; Lance Wilson, North Daviess; Logan Wilson, North Daviess; Cole Winer, Southwood; Gavin Wisley, Bloomington South; Devon Woods, Pike; Jackson Wors, Delta; Tyler Wyles, Cambridge City Lincoln.
CELICHOWSKI, NORTHERN TO PARTICIPATE IN HBM TOP 60
Celichowski and Northern are scheduled to participate in Sunday’s Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Top 60 Senior Workout.
Statistical evaluation, game observation and statewide research were conducted throughout the season to whittle the approximately 1,500 senior players statewide down to 60. Two sessions, the first from 1 to 3 p.m. and the second form 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., will be conducted at Marian University in Indianapolis.
Eastern’s Jones and North Harrison’s McIntire, as well as Scottsburg’s Hayden Cutter, are scheduled to join Celichowski and Northern in the first session.
Both sessions are open to the public for an admission fee of $8 ($5 for students).
Jeffersonville’s Will Lovings-Watts and Brandon Rayzer-Moore were also invited to the Top 60 Workout, but they will be unable to attend.
HOOSIER BASKETBALL MAGAZINE TOP 60 WORKOUT INVITEES
Jameer Ajibade, Evansville Bosse; Reggie Bass, Indianapolis Tech; Tobey Billups, Connersville; Caedmon Bontrager, Leo; Richard Brooks, Mishawaka Marian; Javan Buchanan, Lafayette Jeff; Brock Buckley, Covenant Christian (Marion); Luke Carroll, Hamilton Heights; Wesley Celichowski, Floyd Central; Colin Comer, Greensburg; Tayshawn Comer, Indianapolis Cathedral; Ryan Conwell, Pike; Hayden Cutter, Scottsburg; Tae Davis, Warren Central; AJ Dixon, Merrillville; Jaxon Edwards, Indianapolis Cathedral; Connor Essegian, Central Noble; Travis Grayson, Chesterton; Will Grissom, Guerin Catholic; CJ Gunn, Lawrence North; Cam Haffner, Westfield; Mark Hankins, Terre Haute North; Eli Hoffman, South Dearborn; Chris Hood, East Noble; Aaron Humphrey, Tindley; Chandler Jackson, Warren Central; Jalen Jackson, Fort Wayne Northrop; Sam Jacobs, Hamilton Southeastern; Amhad Jarrard, Mt. Vernon (Fortville); Armon Jarrard, Mt. Vernon (Fortville); Karson Jenkins, Fort Wayne Snider; Hunter Johnson, South Decatur; Cade Jones, Eastern (Pekin); Rasheed Jones, Indianapolis Tech; Randy Kelley, Sullivan; Sam King, Columbus North; Nick Klaiber, Bloomington North; Hagen Knepp, Barr-Reeve; Aidan Lambert, Fort Wayne Snider; Fletcher Loyer, Homestead; Hayden Maiben, Maconaquah; Neil Marshall, Delta; Elijah Mattingly, Central Christian; Chrishon McCray, Avon; Logan McIntire, North Harrison; Carson Miller, Bremen; Branden Northern, Silver Creek; Christian Nunn, Indianapolis Attucks; Landon O’Neal, Eastern Hancock; Aaron Pickel, North Putnam; Nate Powell, Tipton; Eric Price, Gary 21st Century; A.J. Roseman, Indianapolis Chatard; Brady Ruggles, Danville; Avery Saunders, Southmont; Jeffrey Simmons, Fishers; Billy Smith, Brebeuf Jesuit; E.J. Smith, Noblesville; Tommy Snyder, South Bend Adams; Peter Suder, Carmel; Jahni Summers, Evansville Harrison; Kyle Thomas, Cloverdale; Shon Tupuola, Brownsburg; Jordan Turner, Indianapolis Ritter; Jackson Ullom, Monroe Central; Carter Waskom, Brownstown Central; Charlie Williams, Carmel; Ty Wills, Anderson; Bobby Wonnell, Taylor.
Selected, but injured and unable to participate
Brevin Hallatt, Blue River Valley; Braden Smith, Westfield; Jalen Washington, Gary West
Selected, but unable to attend
Jamison Dunham, Pendleton Heights; Will Lovings-Watts, Jeffersonville; Brandon Rayzer-Moore, Jeffersonville; Joe Reidy, Woodlan; Dayveon Turner, Indianapolis Tech.