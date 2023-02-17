BOYS' BASKETBALL: Several reasons to celebrate for Braves

BORDEN — It was a night of celebration Friday at Borden.
Before the game, the Braves honored their 2013 Class A state championship team. A video was played on the big board and players from that squad were introduced at mid-court. Free newspaper sections were given away as souvenirs. Plus, it was Senior Night and Borden honored junior Kasym Nash for recently eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for his career.
On the court, the 2022-23 Braves held on for a hard-earned 58-54 win over Clarksville.
It was a fight until the end. Junior Alex Schuler, who led the Braves (15-7) with 20 points, hit a shot with 3 minutes, 10 seconds left to stake the home team to a 55-50 advantage.
“We’ve ran that play a lot this year,” Schuler said. “Every time we’ve ran it, it has worked. Both (defenders) chased Kasym and I slipped wide open to the basket.”
After Clarksville’s Jacob Seward made two free throws with 2:35 to play the Braves decided to hold the ball.
Judd Missi then made two foul shots with 48.6 seconds remaining for a 57-52 lead before Seward scored on the other end to make it a three-point game.
Following some missed free throws by Borden, the Generals had a chance to tie it up. However, senior guard Landon Radlein was whistled for traveling just before heaving up a 3-pointer. The Braves then hit one free throw to seal it.
“They have a really good team, they play so hard,” Clarksville coach Kyle Hankins said of Borden. “This is a great environment. This is fun Southern Indiana basketball. Coach Nash is a friend of mine and his son is such a great player.”
Clarksville trailed only 27-23 after a Jayedyn Johnson steal and layup with 3:18 left in the second quarter. But the Braves answered with 11 straight points. Nash had seven points during that spurt while Alex Schuler hit a 3-pointer.
Nash was particularly dangerous in the first half, making five of 11 shots, including a pair of 3-pointers.
However Clarksville put the clamps on Nash, who had 16 first-half points but was scoreless in the second half. Schuler picked up the scoring slack, finishing with eight of his 20 after intermission. Missi added six of his nine in the second half.
A mini-spurt in the third quarter put the Braves up 44-33 after Schuler hit a 3, Missi made a layup and Derrick Fuller-Tucker converted a layin to complete the run.
“When we got down 11 in the third quarter I thought our guys really dug deep,” said Hankins.
Ashton Leezer led Clarksville (7-13) with 15 points while Seward added 12 and Morgan Capps 10.
“We made a lot of silly mistakes,” Borden coach Doc Nash said. “We had a lot of non-winning plays. Give (Clarksville) credit, they’ve got guys that can play. Leezer played his butt off. They gave us fits defensively. They did some really good things offensively and defensively.”
Schuler said it was important to get a victory on the night of celebration.
“This was big for us to get a win on Senior Night,” said Schuler, whose team will host Salem next Friday night.
The Generals, meanwhile, will host Austin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
“Our kids just keep battling and battling. They have fight and grit,” Hankins said. “(Honoring the 2013 title team) was cool to see tonight, that’s something I dream of at some point.”
.
BORDEN 58, CLARKSVILLE 54
Clarksville 12 13 18 11— 54
Borden 17 20 12 9 — 58
Clarksville (7-13): Morgan Capps 10, Landon Redlein 8, Jacob Seward 12, Ashton Leezer 15, Robert Lamar 2, Jayedyn Johnson 4, Kevonne Murrell 3.
Borden (15-7): Alex Schuler 20 Kasym Nash 16, AJ Agnew 2, Judd Missi 9, Zander Keith 2, Derrick Fuller-Tucker 9.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 5 (Leezer 3, Murrell, Radlein); Borden 6 (Schuler 4, Nash 2).
JV game: Borden 58, Clarksville 28.