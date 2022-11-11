This will be Jim Shannon's final season at New Albany.
The long-time Bulldogs head coach made the announcement on social media Friday morning.
SHannon, who is entering his 25th season at New Albany and 39th overall, has a career record of 605-278. He is 440-139 at NAHS, which he guided to the 2016 Class 4A state championship.
"We are announcing it today rather than at the end of the season for a couple of reasons," Shannon wrote in an open letter posted on the New Albany Basketball Twitter page. "First, whether the team excels, struggles or finds itself somewhere in between, I do not want anyone, especially the players, to think this year's outcome has anything to do with the decision. I love these kids, and I am enjoying preparing and practicing for this upcoming season. Secondly, I know how obsessed I am with coaching basketball and I do not want to give myself an opportunity to change my mind. Lastly, I wanted to be able to thank and say goodbye to the greatest basketball fans in the state of Indiana. The plan for now is to continue to teach at the high school during the day, and teach some driver education after school. I love Bulldog Basketball, and will continue to support the program anyway I can.
"I simply want to spend more time with my faith and my family, especially with my wife Tammy and our children and grandchildren. I want to get more involved with our church."
"I want to thank all of my players past and present, and all of my assistant past and present. This magical carpet ride we have been on the past 25 years is all due to them. I want to thank all of my fellow teachers and administrators for helping us with our student athletes. I also want to thank Steve Sipes, Janet Page, and Don Unruh for bringing me and my family to New Albany nearly a quarter of a century ago. I cannot thank everyone at this time, but I will get around to all of those who have supported me and my family. Lastly, I would love to thank the fans, the greatest fans in the state of Indiana!!! We have had some wonderful memories together, let's go make some more one last time."
The Bulldogs will open Shannon's final season Nov. 23 at Clarksville.
