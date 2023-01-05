NEW ALBANY — On Jan. 12, 1999, in his eighth game as the New Albany head coach, Jim Shannon lost to Jeffersonville by 17 points at Johnson Arena.
That March he lost to the Red Devils by 21 in the Seymour Sectional. The next season, Shannon lost twice more — the second time by four in the sectional final — to Jeff.
“I didn’t pay too much attention to that. We were in rebuilding mode,” said Shannon, who is in his 25th, and last, season on the Bulldogs’ bench. “But we finally turned the tables and got it going pretty good.”
Shannon, who is 21-11 against the Devils since losing those first four games, will face Jeff for the 37th — and possibly final — time when the Bulldogs (7-2) visit the Red Devils (5-4) tonight at Johnson Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in one of the state’s oldest, if not best, rivalries.
“To me it’s like (North) Carolina and Duke. They’ve played how many ever games, hundreds, and it’s 50-50 (all-time) — that’s a rivalry. We’re the same way. One is a few up, one is a few down,” Shannon said. “It’s really, in the state, arguably the best rivalry game. I say arguably because there’s so many that are really, really a lot of fun that people would boast, ‘Oh no, ours is better.’ But this is a pretty intense rivalry.
“If you just talk to officials throughout the state who like to do this game, or other people who have come to watch this game who are not in the inner circle of New Albany or Jeff, you hear about it. Books have been written about it, it’s a lot of fun. I can’t believe this is the 25th year I’ve had to suit up for it.”
While it will be Shannon’s 37th time coaching against the Red Devils, it will be Sherron Wilkerson’s first time coaching against the Bulldogs at his alma mater. The former Jeff star previously coached against New Albany at Madison, where he went 1-1 against the ‘Dogs.
Speaking of Wilkerson, he and other members of the 1993 state championship team will be honored before the game to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Devils’ title run.
“It’s good that they’re doing that,” Shannon said. “That was an awesome team, it really was.”
Shannon’s team is off to a somewhat surprising start, especially considering the ‘Dogs played their first four games without two returning starters (Josten Carter and Chase Loesch).
“It’s been a great start. The kids have played really well and they’ve won close games. That’s a true testament to their hard work and how they’re thinking during the game and making good decisions,” said Shannon, whose team is coming off a 63-35 setback to Centerville (Ohio) and Indiana University-signee Gabe Cupps. “We’ll see how we bounce back, we had a tough one last time out. But the kids have really been a lot of fun to coach this year, I’ve really been proud of them.”
However, he knows his squad has a tough task tonight against the rival Red Devils.
“It’s such a big game because you don’t know if you’re going to play again in the sectional. You probably will, but you don’t know that,” Shannon said. “And years ago, before class basketball, you didn’t play till the regional … so this has always been, it seems like there’s more hype in this game than there is in the tournament. I don’t know why. It’s probably because of the tradition and history of how it might be the only time you play. So this is bragging rights for 365 days.”
