BOYS' BASKETBALL: Shannon's tenure coming to an end

NEW ALBANY — Tonight will mark Jim Shannon’s final time on the New Albany bench in the Doghouse.
After 25 years at the helm of the program, Shannon will step aside at the conclusion of this season.
Tonight, before the Bulldogs (9-12) and Bloomington North (14-5) tipoff at 7:30 p.m. in their regular-season finale, Shannon will be honored for his quarter-century on the New Albany bench.
Earlier this week the 62-year-old, who has compiled a 614-290 record over a 39-year career, including a 449-151 mark at NAHS, took some time to look back. Below are some excerpts of a 30-minute conversation.
Q: WHAT MADE YOU STAY AT NEW ALBANY FOR 25 YEARS?
A: For the most part, I’ve just really enjoyed basketball and being around the kids. And our fans have been so good and the administration was so supportive that there really wasn’t any reason to go anywhere else. And then we started winning, a lot. Not just a little bit, we won a lot.
(So) I guess success, and I really didn’t think there was a better job in the state. It’s just a wonderful place to be, I couldn’t fathom at any point leaving. There were opportunities to go elsewhere, especially earlier. We looked at some of those and then my wife and kids were adamant that we were not moving, so I stayed. And I’m glad we did.
Q: WHAT ARE YOU MOST PROUD OF IN REGARDS TO YOUR TIME HERE?
A: I’d go through a bunch of scenarios of guys who have been very successful. Successful in their occupation. Successful in their marriages and successful with their family, as a father. The fact that we’ve had incredible success that way. I’m really, really — as I get older — most proud of that. I know people will remember the wins and the great games and the performances and the state championship and the sectionals — and that’s all great, I’ll remember those too. But I’ll also remember how successful these kids have become, how proud they make me when they come back and I barely recognize them.
Q: WHAT ARE SOME OTHER MEMORIES THAT STAND OUT?
A: Obviously (winning the Class 4A state championship in) 2016 sticks out. In all honesty, so do some of the things that didn’t go our way in ‘17 and ‘18. You take the good with the bad, you have to be able to do that. I can tell you that nobody’s harder on coaches than coaches themselves. We try to be positive and look at all the things we’ve accomplished in our life, but you always reflect back. Nobody needs to remind you that you may have blown it in ‘17 and ‘18. You don’t need anybody really to tell you because you already feel that way yourself.
Q: WHAT WILL YOU MISS THE MOST?
A: Well I’m going to miss the kids. I’m going to miss being on those sidelines in front of our great fans, I know that. I’m going to miss competing against great coaches on the opposing teams because of the preparation that it takes to try to compete against those guys. You take considerable pride when you’re able to beat them, or have a good showing against them. And then it’s a little bit demoralizing when you can not be successful against them. Nonetheless, I’ll miss the competition. I’ve learned a lot from other coaches, a lot. And then my assistant coaches, having them around and being around a family-type atmosphere. You don’t really get this, this coaching thing and being around kids and coaches, you don’t really get that in any other aspect of life. I don’t care if you’re in the pros or college making millions, or if you’re in high school just making 10 to 20 thousand, it’s all relative. I don’t think anybody coaching college basketball cares more about their job and how good of a job they’re doing, or how bad of a job they’re doing, as a high school coach does. We put in the time and the effort it takes, we’re just not out there on TV and making that kind of money, but we sure do care and we sure do put in a lot of time. Because your product gets put out on the floor every Friday and Saturday whenever you play. Most people can do their job and their boss just wants to see profits go up. And if they do then you get paid more and if they don’t then they probably look for somebody else. Well it’s the same, but in our profession everybody gets to see what you do in practice all week on Friday and Saturday night. If you play really well and you have a great game, then they probably think, ‘Hey, this guy’s pretty good at it.’ And when you’re not doing very well they probably think, ‘Well, he’s lost his mind. Do they ever practice?’ You take the good with the bad. That’s what I’m going to miss the most. I really am, I’m going to miss it. I’m going to miss it a lot. I’ve already thought about it and missed it.
I’m looking forward, like I said, to spending more time with my church and my faith and with my family. Just being able to pick up and go when necessary and go home when it’s still daylight outside. Because you know through the months of December, January and even February, you get up it’s dark, you get home it’s dark. That wears on you too. So I’m looking forward to a little bit of peace, but I can’t see me sitting down for very long. I don’t know what I’m going to do, but it won’t be sitting around the house. I think I’m still going to teach for now. I think I’m going to still do that, at least for a couple two or three more years. But plans change, things change in life. But right now the plan is just not to coach basketball here anymore. To retire from that and then to keep teaching, perhaps, for a little while longer. That’s the immediate plan and the immediate goal that I have set for myself. Beyond that I don’t know what I’m going to do. Drive my wife crazy. That won’t be a goal of mine, but that may be very well what happens.
Q: DO YOU THINK YOU’LL EVER COACH AGAIN?
A: I don’t know. I never shut the door on that. I think I’m done, but you just never know. I’m still young at heart. The body’s given out a little bit, my knees are bad, I don’t see and hear as well as I used to, but other than that I’m still pretty sharp mentally and I still enjoy life. I try to do things sometimes where I kind of almost get hurt because inside I think I can still do certain things, but on the outside I can’t do them anymore. So I don’t know. It’s a great question. I honestly think I’m done, but I don’t want to be hypocritical enough to say, ‘By golly I’ll never coach another sport, or basketball in my life. I am done.’ I can’t say that. But heck I could be at a middle school, who knows. Going out and coaching in Texas for my grandkid, who knows, I don’t know what I’m going to do. For now I plan on teaching here and helping the transition, make it smooth for the next guy, give him all the help I can give him. Whether that be the names of all the kids that have come to our camps and our youth leagues, scouting reports, whatever he needs from me. But I won’t be in his way. I’ll stay in my lane. I will definitely stay in my lane and not be somebody who sticks their nose in the business of the person that will be the next head coach. I will not be like that. Nor will I back-bite him or hurt the program in any way, I’ll only be here to help.