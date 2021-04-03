INDIANAPOLIS — Silver Creek is the Class 3A state champion once again. 

The second-ranked Dragons held off No. 9 Leo 50-49 to capture their second consecutive state title Saturday evening at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. 

Kooper Jacobi had 18 points and 18 rebounds while Trey Kaufman-Renn compiled 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots for Silver Creek (25-4). 

Trey Schoen hit a free throw in the game's final seconds to give the Dragons a 3-point lead, 50-47. 

The Lions then settled for a wide-open layup with five seconds left and Silver Creek let the clock run out.

CLASS 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

SILVER CREEK 50, LEO 49

Leo                    9     12     12     16 — 49

Silver Creek     11     11     17     11 — 50

     Leo (24-5): Blake Davison 20, Xavier Middleton 3, Ayden Ruble 8, Demetrious Allen 9, Zack Troyer 6, Eric Steger 3. 

     Silver Creek (25-4): Trey Kaufman-Renn 13, Isaac Hinton 7, Trey Schoen 6, Branden Northern 6, Kooper Jacobi 18. 

     3-point field goals: Leo 6 (Davison 2, Allen, Middleton, Ruble, Steger); Silver Creek 5 (Hinton 2, Jacobi, Northern, Schoen). 

