INDIANAPOLIS — Silver Creek is the Class 3A state champion once again.
The second-ranked Dragons held off No. 9 Leo 50-49 to capture their second consecutive state title Saturday evening at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Kooper Jacobi had 18 points and 18 rebounds while Trey Kaufman-Renn compiled 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots for Silver Creek (25-4).
Kooper Jacobi wins the Mental Attitude Award. @SCHSBoysBball @newstribscores pic.twitter.com/8wjxOmdz1a— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) April 3, 2021
Trey Schoen hit a free throw in the game's final seconds to give the Dragons a 3-point lead, 50-47.
The Lions then settled for a wide-open layup with five seconds left and Silver Creek let the clock run out.
CLASS 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
SILVER CREEK 50, LEO 49
Leo 9 12 12 16 — 49
Silver Creek 11 11 17 11 — 50
Leo (24-5): Blake Davison 20, Xavier Middleton 3, Ayden Ruble 8, Demetrious Allen 9, Zack Troyer 6, Eric Steger 3.
Silver Creek (25-4): Trey Kaufman-Renn 13, Isaac Hinton 7, Trey Schoen 6, Branden Northern 6, Kooper Jacobi 18.
3-point field goals: Leo 6 (Davison 2, Allen, Middleton, Ruble, Steger); Silver Creek 5 (Hinton 2, Jacobi, Northern, Schoen).
This story will be updated.
