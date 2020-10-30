JEFFERSONVILLE — Trey Kaufman has committed to Purdue.
The Silver Creek senior standout, a Top 50 recruit nationally, announced his pledge Friday evening on WJHI.
"I just think the way that I want to play is, I guess, more suited to them as opposed to any of the other schools," Kaufman said. "I think my game, offensively and defensively fits them the best.
"Just having the ability to not only score, but also facilitate for others; having that experience with (Purdue assistant) coach (Micah) Shrewsberry; and just their ability to develop guys and hopefully I can go there and get to the next level."
The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 blocked shots per game last season for the Dragons en route to being named Indiana's Gatorade Player of the Year. He also shot 64 percent from the field — including 40 percent from 3-point range — and 75 percent from the free throw line for Creek, which went 25-2 and was ranked No. 1 in Class 3A throughout the 2019-20 campaign.
In the Class of 2021, Kaufman is ranked as the 31st-best player in the country by 247Sports and No. 32 by Rivals.com. Kaufman, who is rated as a four-star prospect by both recruiting services, is also ranked as the top player in Indiana by both.
This story will be updated.
