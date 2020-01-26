NEW ALBANY — New Albany found its offensive rhythm, and then some, Saturday night at the Doghouse.
The Bulldogs placed four players in double figures and shot 58.5 percent from the floor en route to blitzing visiting Evansville Reitz, 84-58.
The Dogs, who have now beaten Reitz six straight times, got things done at both ends of the floor. New Albany set a season-high point total while holding the normally high-scoring Panthers to their second-lowest point total of the season.
“Really, everybody that played did well tonight,” Bulldogs head coach Jim Shannon said of his team. “Coming off a tough loss [Friday] night [at Silver Creek], that took a lot out of us. All in all, I'm really pleased with our effort. If we can shoot the ball like that – that's what we've been missing.”
Senior forward Julien Hunter led all scorers with 22. Fellow big man Jordan Thomas scored 18 while the starting backcourt of Kaden Stanton and Tucker Biven tallied 17 and 12, respectively.
“Reitz pushes the tempo and we got some good looks once we were able to break their pressure,” Shannon said. “We only turned it over seven times and then we just hit some shots. Kaden Stanton shot the ball like we know he can. Jordan and Julien just went crazy down low.”
Hunter had several thunderous dunks and pumped in 11 in a 31-point final quarter.
“Julien is getting better and better each game,” Shannon said. “I think he's at about 75 percent right now. He played really good tonight, but I think he can get even better. Around the rim he is pretty strong.”
Reitz's junior standout Khristian Lander, who came in averaging 21 points per contest, netted 19 but never seemed to find his rhythm with University of Louisville coach Chris Mack watching.
“We felt like going zone for most of the game would be our best bet against Lander,” Shannon said. “He's a tough player and we did enough on him and [Reitz's second-leading scorer] Owen Dease to put ourselves in a position to win.”
The 'Dogs flexed their offensive muscle from the onset and led 19-14 at the first stop. The hosts shot 60 percent in the first frame, powered by Thomas' 10 points off the bench.
“Jordan's been playing well for us,” Shannon said. “Trey [Hourigan] got in foul trouble and Jordan stepped up. He had a big game tonight.”
Stanton hit two of his four triples in the second period as the Bulldogs led 35-24 at intermission.
The third quarter saw New Albany extend its lead to 46-26 at the 5:11 mark before the Panthers trimmed it to 13 heading into the final stanza.
Reitz had one final run, cutting it to 53-45 with 7:06 to play. The Bulldogs, though, responded with an 11-0 spurt that sealed the game.
“We didn't have much time to plan for Reitz because all week was planning for Silver Creek,” Shannon said. “They are two different teams. Silver Creek's big guns are inside guys who can step out, while Reitz is more guard-oriented. Overall I'm just really happy with tonight. We had an answer for their runs and that's nice to see.”
New Albany, which has won five of its last seven, made 31 of 53 shots and dominated the backboards to a tune of 40-20 tune while holding the Panthers to 39.1-percent shooting (18 for 46).
“We outrebounded Silver Creek last night, but the whole difference in tonight versus last night was knocking down shots,” Shannon said. “We had good looks in both games this weekend and tonight we made them.”
The Bulldogs are back in action Friday night, when they host Evansville North.
