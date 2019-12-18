SALEM — New Washington's tough first half hurt the Mustangs in their 71-54 loss at Salem on Tuesday.
New Washington struggled with its defense and gave up 21 points in the first quarter and 20 in the second. The Mustangs’ offense struggled as well as they put up 17 first half points to fall behind 41-17 going into the half. New Washington turned it around in the third quarter and outscored Salem 21-15 but its offense couldn’t put together a lone enough run to come all the way back.
Mathew Arthur led the Mustangs with a game-high 19 points.
Salem had two finish in double figures with Mason Jones and Isiah Jefferson both scoring 18.
“You have to defend and rebound when shots aren’t falling,” said New Washington coach Jonathan May. “Right now where we are at, we aren’t good enough defending and defensive rebounding. When we aren’t making shots it’s hard to stay in the game.”
New Washington falls to 3-3 and will host Rising Sun on Friday.
SALEM 71, NEW WASHINGTON 54
New Washington 7 10 21 16 — 54
Salem 21 20 15 15 — 71
New Washington (3-3): Matthew Arthur 19, Bo Giltner 8, Josh Clemons 6, AJ Walter 5, Jacob Arthur 5, Mason Thompson 3, Logan Cooper 3, Isaac Leezer 3, Jesus Diaz 2.
Salem (3-1): Mason Jones 18, Isiah Jefferson 18, Myron Mead 9, Broady Pepmeir 9, Grant Mahuron 5, Trale Howard 4, TJ Smedley 3, Shane Mahuron 2, Max Wells 2, Gavin Fleming 1.
3-point field goals: New Washington 7 (M. Arthur 2, Giltner 2, Thompson, Cooper, Leezer); Salem 7 (Jones 3, Jefferson 2, Mead, G. Mahuron).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.