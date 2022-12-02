JEFFERSONVILLE — Sophomores Tre Singleton, Michael Cooper and P.J. Douglas combined for 64 points to lead Jeffersonville to an 84-68 victory over visiting Evansville North on Friday night at Johnson Arena.
Singleton scored a team-high 23 points, hitting nine field goals and 5 of 8 free throws. Cooper tallied 21 points, on six field goals (including two 3-pointers) and a free throw, while Douglas netted 20, connecting on eight field goals (including one 3) and all three of his free throws.
The Red Devils led 19-14 at the end of the first quarter before the Huskies outscored them 27-22 in the second to knot it up at 41 at halftime. Jeff outpointed North 21-17 in the third period before putting away the visitors 22-10 in the final frame.
The Red Devils (2-1) will face Warren Central at 3 p.m. this afternoon in the BODYARMOR Classic at Charlestown.
JEFFERSONVILLE 84, EVANSVILLE NORTH 68
Evansville North 14 27 17 10 — 68
Jeffersonville 19 22 21 22 — 84
Evansville North (1-1): Barnes 5, McKinney 8, Mixen 5, Heubner 26, Vidoni 4, Chapman 2, Gehlhausen 15, Harris 1.
Jeffersonville (2-1): Singleton 23, Michael Cooper 21, P.J. Douglas 20, Conner Lyons 8, Shawn Boyd 4, Avery McDuffy 2, Raijon Laird 2, Travon Stevenson 2.
3-point field goals: Evansville North 8 (Heubner 3, Gehlhausen 2, McKinney 2, Mixen); Jeffersonville 5 (Cooper 2, Lyons 2, Douglas).
