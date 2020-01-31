JEFFERSONVILLE — Bedford North Lawrence put the brakes on a lengthy Jeffersonville win streak — and muddled up the Hoosier Hills Conference race in the process — Friday night.
The Stars, behind a combined 49 points from Kooper Staley and Brayton Bailey, halted the Red Devils’ six-game spree by way of a 61-60 win inside Johnson Arena.
BNL shot 54 percent from 3-point range and 53 percent overall — including 60 percent in the second half — all the while forcing Jeffersonville into 24 3-point attempts, some ill-advised, according to coach Chris Moore, and 18 2-point attempts with its packed-in zone.
The Red Devils trailed by 12 with less than five minutes to play but used a 15-5 run — made possible by a late flurry of 3-pointers from sophomore Kobe Stoudemire — to cut the margin to two. The Stars, though, made 6-of-6 free throws down the stretch and finished 18-for-20 from the stripe. They also made 7-of-13 3-pointers, including an eye-popping 6-for-7 clip for Staley.
Will Lovings-Watts led the hosts with 17 points while Stoudemire added 15 on 5 of 8 shooting from 3. The Devils were outrebounded 18-13, but managed an 46-percent clip from 3-point range with its late flurry. They shot 50 percent from 2-point range.
Jeffersonville (12-5, 4-1), ranked No. 11 in the Class 4A Associated Press poll and No. 13 in the all-class Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Top 20, suffered its first loss since falling 72-65 at Indianapolis Attucks on Jan. 2.
BNL (10-8, 4-1) has now won seven of the past 10 meetings with Jeff dating back to 2013-14.
“We didn’t bring the energy from the jump like I thought we did the past couple weeks,” Moore said. “ … We try to reinforce that every week, and it wasn’t there. No excuses, that’s on us. Bedford, they had their gameplan and stuck with it. They made the tough plays when we didn’t make the tough stops.”
Jeffersonville netted the game’s first two field goals before a 7-1 run gave the visitors an 8-5 lead with 4:30 left in the first quarter. The Devils, despite foul trouble to point guard Jacob Jones, responded in the form of an 11-1 run. A pair of free throws by Bailey made it 16-11 heading into the second. Jeff forced BNL into 33-percent shooting and three turnovers in the first quarter while senior forward Tre Coleman had eight points.
The Devils had trouble penetrating the Stars’ zone in the second quarter, as evidenced by their 3-minute, 55-second scoring drought to start the period. They missed their first two field-goal attempts and turned it over once before a Lovings-Watts 3 got them on the board with 4:05 left, still clinging to a 19-15 lead.
That would be short-lived, however. BNL fought back to tie it with 3:16 left and followed that with an 8-2 run before a pivotal 3-pointer off the hands of Stoudemire inched the hosts back within 27-24. Bailey’s driving layup on a tough angle made for a five-point halftime margin. Jeffersonville was out-rebounded 12-9 in the first half and shot just 36 percent to the Stars’ 48 percent.
“That first half, for us, is not the way we play,” Moore said. “We were playing their ball. The ball wasn’t moving quick, it was casual. We were walking, we weren’t making cuts hard. It was what we didn’t do in the first half.”
Lovings-Watts’ 5-0 run to start the third, off assists from Jones, knotted the score at 29.
But BNL, using plenty of clock to produce quality shots, via a 3-point play took a 37-31 lead and drew a fourth foul on Coleman with 2:28 left in the third. Jones’ first points cut the deficit to three, but the Devils entered the final frame trailing 44-37.
“Once they had us down and in the position they want, they ran what they wanted,” Moore said. “… All the kudos to Bedford North Lawrence, particularly in the second half. {span}They were content to slow the pace down.”{/span}
It was a 10-point lead when a fourth foul on Jones, in wake of a Bailey 3-point play, started the fourth-quarter scoring. Stoudemire’s 3-pointer was quickly answered with another from Staley, and the Stars took their largest lead, at 52-40, with less than five minutes remaining.
“He can shoot,” Moore said of Staley. “Again, it speaks to our lack of energy. If you can’t move air time and close out on the best shooter on the floor on a 35- or 40-foot skip pass, then hey, you don’t want to win that bad. Our guys didn’t do that. They spent more time ball-watching.”
Stoudemire’s fourth 3 made for a five-point deficit with 2:40 to play before yet another Staley long ball.
2:22 4Q: BNL 55, Jeffersonville 47. Kobe Stoudemire’s fourth 3 brought the Devils within five, but Staley responded with another deep ball. He’s 6-7 (!) from 3. pic.twitter.com/IPMGymWnqE— Kyle Williams (@thekwill) February 1, 2020
The Devils forced a five-second violation on the ensuing possession and cut it to two on Stoudemire’s fifth made shot from deep.
24.0 4Q: BNL 57, Jeffersonville 55. Kobe Stoudemire’s fifth made 3-pointer brings the Devils within two. pic.twitter.com/RkJei4d2T8— Kyle Williams (@thekwill) February 1, 2020
“I told our guys, ‘If it’s not a breakaway layup, let’s move the ball and get the shots you want,’” Moore said. “That was the biggest thing: don’t settle for 3s with the clock stopped at that point, unless it’s a kick-out. I thought they got that a couple times there with Kobe in the last three minutes.”
But it proved to be too late for Jeffersonville, as BNL’s free-throw shooting prowess put the game away despite Lovings-Watts’ driving layup to bring it within two again with 3.1 seconds left. After two BNL free throws, a full-court heave and Coleman assist to Caleb Mason on the left wing sealed the one-point decision.
The Red Devils are back in action next Saturday, when they travel to Class 2A Southridge for a 3 p.m. tip. They have two remaining conference games on tap, one at Jennings County on Feb. 15 and the other versus Madison and former Jeffersonville standout Sherron Wilkerson on Feb. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.