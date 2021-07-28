BOYS' BASKETBALL: Stotts is heading back to Madison

Adam Stotts is heading back to Madison.
The New Albany High School graduate, who was an assistant coach for the Cubs the past three seasons but announced earlier this summer that he was joining Todd Sturgeon’s staff at Floyd Central, is going back down the Ohio River to be the chief Cub.
Stotts was announced as Madison’s new head coach Wednesday. He replaces former Jeffersonville star Sherron Wilkerson, who was hired as the new bench boss at Logansport on Monday night.
“I want this job,” Stotts said in a press release. “I want people to know I earned it and I am invested. I will work. Work to build the program, to be a part of building, to partner on innovative academic opportunities and to be part of our community. I am what Madison needs. It’s my time to show the area what I can do for all of us, for Madison.”
Stotts is a 2011 graduate of NAHS, where he played basketball.
“We are excited that Adam has chosen to return to Madison, not only as our coach, but to the classroom,” Madison athletic director Joe Bronkella said in the release. “The opportunities this provides for our students and athletes will take our program forward, both on the court and academically.”
“It didn’t take long to see that Adam had been preparing for this opportunity. While a part of our staff, Adam was always prepared and ready and willing to take on more. He was engaging with the players, had ideas and strategies to make them better and had plans for implementation. All he needed was an opportunity.”
That opportunity presented itself when Wilkerson told his players Sunday night that he was stepping down. The next day he was approved as the head coach at Logansport, which lost its coach (Drew Schauss) to Avon earlier this summer. The Berries, who are in the vaunted North Central Conference, are coming off back-to-back losing seasons.
Madison went 30-22 the past two seasons under Wilkerson with Stotts on staff. He hopes the Cubs can continue that trend under his leadership.
“(The players) have to know that we believe in them, will hold them accountable, teach them and love them,” Stotts said. “I have always loved Madison and felt as though it is a second home. My approach is high energy, in the classroom, court, locker room and community. I want to be here and share my passion and love for the game in this community and with this team.”