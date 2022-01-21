BOYS' BASKETBALL: Student manager's late 3 highlights Pioneers' win

CLARKSVILLE — Before the season started Providence’s four-year senior manager, Andrew Singleton, was joking around with Pioneers head coach Ryan Miller.
Singleton told Miller that it would be great if he could play in one game.
Miller agreed to let Singleton dress, and play, in one game during the season. However there was one stipulation, Singleton had to get 1,000 signatures in a petition.
Singleton got plenty of help, including from students of other Southern Indiana schools. All totaled he got 1,076 signatures.
And Friday night, on Providence’s Homecoming, Singleton got his chance.
With the Pioneers playing one of their best games of the season, and on their way to a 60-26 win over sectional-rival Henryville, Singleton checked in with 3 minutes, 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
He missed his first three shots, including a couple of 3-pointers. Then, with 21 seconds left and his chances disappearing, Singleton launched one from the left side, about three feet beyond the 3-point line.
After hitting the backboard, his heave drew nothing but net as it went through the basket. The crowd erupted.
Once the game ended, the Providence students rushed the floor and piled on Singleton.
“It was one of the best moments of my life,” he said afterward. “I don’t know what was going through my mind. I didn’t think I’d make the shot, to be perfectly honest. I just let it fly and I banked in a 3.”
Throughout the game the students knew Singleton would eventually get into the game and chanted his name.
“I told them not to do that,” he said. “The whole student body showed out tonight. I was very happy.”
Miller said Singleton has done an amazing job for four years.
“He’s a team player and we all love and respect him,” the Providence coach said.
Singleton got that playing time because his teammates played well from the beginning.
Providence forced seven turnovers in the first quarter, quickly built a double-digit lead and cruised over Henryville.
With the Providence defense holding the Hornets to just six points in the first quarter, senior Max Beatty kick-started the Pioneers’ offense with two 3-pointers and a couple of free throws.
Providence led 18-6 at the first stop.
The lead grew in the second quarter, when sophomore Quentin Hesse dropped in back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the period.
Inside the last 10 seconds of the half, Beatty drove down the lane and hit a 5-footer, increasing the Providence lead to 35-11 at the break.
“Our guys started off really well,” Miller said. “Defensively, for the most part, our guys were locked in. Offensively, we were moving the ball well and knocking down shots when we got them.”
Casey Kaelin paced the Pioneers (11-3) with 14 points while Hesse finished with 13 and Beatty 10.
Layton Walton led the Hornets (4-8) with 11 points.
“In the first quarter, and throughout the game, our guys played really scared,” Henryville head coach Jared Hill said. “We did not respond. The message didn’t sink in.”
Both teams are back in action tonight. Providence will host Rock Creek at 7:30 p.m. while the Hornets entertain Borden at the same time.
PROVIDENCE 60, HENRYVILLE 26
Henryville 6 5 10 5 — 26
Providence 18 17 12 13 — 60
Henryville (4-8): Tyler Orberson 3, Caleb Lehaceanu 2, Andrew Knecht 3, Sam Guernsey 2, Taylor Guthrie 2, Aydan Head 3, Layton Walton 11.
Providence (11-3): Cade Carver 2, Quentin Hesse 13, Casey Kaelin 14, Carter Lannan 2, Tyler Simmons 5, Brian Wall 2, Grant Seebold 8, Max Beatty 10, Charlie Scott 1, Andrew Singleton 3.
3-point field goals: Henryville 1 (Knecht); Providence 6 (Hesse 3, Beatty 2, Singleton).