FLOYDS KNOBS — Todd Sturgeon, who helped return Floyd Central to prominence, has resigned as the Highlanders’ head coach.
Sturgeon went 142-45 and won a pair of sectional titles — including the program’s first in 31 years — in eight seasons as Floyd’s bench boss.
“It’s something I’ve been thinking about for awhile. It was just a combination of several factors,” the 57-year-old said Tuesday night. “Ultimately what it came down to was I feel like the program needs another shot of adrenaline.”
“The program doesn’t need me coasting to the finish line the next two years. The program needs a shot of adrenaline, and someone to come in with the passion we all had when we came in, and drive this thing further.”
The Highlanders were coming off three straight losing seasons, and eight in their previous 10, when Sturgeon was hired in May of 2014.
The former University of Indianapolis head coach went on to win 75.9 percent of his games at Floyd Central.
“It’s been a wonderful experience,” he said. “We’ve had good guys, good players, parents who let me coach their kids hard and just a wonderful group of assistant coaches. ... We’ve had a good run, we’re proud of it.”
After going 27-18 in Sturgeon’s first two seasons, the Highlanders went 115-27 in his final six.
Sturgeon’s fourth and fifth teams went a combined 45-5. The 2017-18 squad lost to Romeo Langford and New Albany in the Class 4A Seymour Sectional final to finish 24-2. The following season the Highlanders went 21-3, but lost on a last-second shot in the sectional semifinals.
“We’re proud of how things worked out, but obviously you always wish you could’ve done a little better,” he said.
Sturgeon, Floyd Central’s most successful coach since Joe Hinton, guided the Highlanders to sectional titles in two of his final three seasons. The first, in 2020, was the program’s first since 1989.
“That was a wonderful experience for all of us for sure,” he said.
This past season, the Highlanders captured their 16th sectional championship with a 77-38 victory over rival Jeffersonville in the title tilt. It was a special win for Sturgeon. He cut down the net with a pocket knife that belonged to his father, who passed away on Christmas day.
Floyd’s season ended with a 58-51 loss to Franklin the following Saturday in the Seymour Regional semifinals.
Sturgeon said his future plans include traveling “a little more” with his wife, Lisa, as well as spending time with their sons, Connor, 24, and Cam, 21, both of whom graduated from FCHS.
“I thought it was a retirement last time (after leaving U of I) and I came back, so I’ll stop short of that,” he said. “I don’t have any plans of getting back into coaching, but forever can be a long time.”
