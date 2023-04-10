BOYS' BASKETBALL: Teagle named new New Albany head coach

NEW ALBANY — Craig Teagle says he doesn’t like to smile in any pictures regarding his basketball teams.
“We’re not going to smile until we get a state championship,” he said.
Teagle hopes to be smiling before his time at New Albany is up. On Monday night Teagle, one of the winningest active coaches in the state, was approved as the new Bulldogs bench boss at the monthly school board meeting.
Teagle succeeds long-time New Albany coach Jim Shannon, who stepped down at the end of this past season.
“Number one, I have so much respect for Jim Shannon, who was here 25 years,” he said. “He did a fantastic job and he’s a Hall of Fame coach. We’re just going to come in and build (on) that foundation, we just continue to hope to grow it. We really want to get involved with the youth programs and the feeder programs and continue to build the high school.”
Teagle is a veteran head coach with over 30 years of experience who has spent all of his career north of Indianapolis. A 1981 graduate of Blackford High School and a 1986 grad of Ball State University, he began his coaching career as an assistant to Dave McCollough, who has more than 600 victories, at North Judson.
Teagle got his first head-coaching gig at Caston, where he spent five years. After that he spent one season at Knox before landing at Jay County. In 17 years there, he guided the Patriots to 15 winning seasons, five sectional titles, one regional championship and one semistate crown (in 2006). After the latter, Jay County lost 51-43 to New Castle in the Class 3A state final.
Following 14 consecutive winning seasons with the Patriots, Teagle left for Huntington North. Over the past eight years as the Vikings’ bench boss, he guided them to six winning seasons and one sectional title (in 2019).
Huntington North went 8-16 this past season, which ended with a 52-42 loss to Homestead in the Class 4A Columbia City Sectional. The Vikings averaged 40.3 points per game — easily their lowest of the Teagle Era — while allowing 47.7.
How will his New Albany teams play?
“A lot of it depends upon personnel,” said Teagle, who was the head coach of the 2012 Indiana All-Star team, which included Mr. Basketball Gary Harris, Yogi Ferrell and Glenn Robinson III among others. “We’re going to be a switching man(-to-man) team defensively. We will pick up and pressure a little bit, depending upon the type of athletes we’re playing against. We love to switch and communicate, you’ve got to be really good team players.
"Offensively we’re mainly a motion team — a lot of ball movement, a lot of player movement, attack the rim when you can, but get your teammates open and share the ball.”
Teagle, who is 443-267 (a career winning percentage of 62.4) in 32 years as a head coach, currently ranks 12th on the state’s active win list. He hopes to continue those winning ways with the Bulldogs.
“The tradition and history with New Albany is something that we just hope to continue and build on as much as we can in the future,” Teagle said.