NEW ALBANY — Craig Teagle has resigned as the New Albany bench boss before ever coaching an official game for the Bulldogs.
Teagle cited a “family medical emergency” as the reason for his departure, according to New Albany athletic director B.J. McAlister. However Bounce, a Twitter page dedicated to high school basketball in northeast Indiana, reported Monday night that Teagle is in line to become the new coach at Bluffton.
Teagle, who has compiled a 443-267 record in 32 years, was hired in April to succeed long-time Bulldogs coach Jim Shannon.
“The tradition and history with New Albany is something that we just hope to continue and build on as much as we can in the future,” Teagle said then.
He had guided the Bulldogs through the start of their summer program prior to his sudden resignation.
The position for boys’ varsity basketball head coach was posted under “job listings” on the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation’s website on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.