Ten area players — including three who were named "Supreme" — have earned All-State honors from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Fifteen seniors, including Jeffersonville's Tre Coleman, and 15 underclassmen, including Silver Creek juniors Trey Kaufman and Kooper Jacobi, earned the top honors, making the IBCA/Subway "Supreme 15."
Meanwhile Christian Academy senior Bailey Conrad was named All-State in the Small School division, which includes players from Class A and 2A schools, and Floyd Central junior Jake Heidbreder was an All-State selection in the Large School division, which includes Class 4A and 3A.
Five others — Jeffersonville senior Jacob Jones, Christian Academy senior T.J. Proctor, Clarksville junior Dae'von Fuqua, Jeffersonville sophomore Will Lovings-Watts and Silver Creek sophomore Branden Northern — garnered honorable mention.
Coleman, a 6-foot-6 forward who has signed with Nevada, averaged 15.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots per game while shooting 65.1 percent from the field and 73 percent from the free throw line this past season for the Red Devils.
Conrad, a 6-8 forward, averaged 17.4 points for the Warriors, who won their second sectional title in three seasons.
Jones, a 5-10 point guard who has signed with Wisconsin-Green Bay, averaged 13.1 points, 5.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field for the Red Devils.
Proctor, a 5-11 point guard, averaged 13.8 points for the Warriors.
Kaufman, Jacobi and Heidbreder, who were named to the Indiana Junior All-Stars on Wednesday, were among the six area underclassmen who received recognition.
Kaufman, a 6-9 forward, averaged 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 blocked shots per game while shooting 64.1 percent from the field, including 40.2 percent from 3-point range, and 75.1 percent from the free throw line for the Dragons. He was also named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year on Thursday.
Jacobi, a 6-6 forward, averaged 17.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 58.4 percent from the field, including 45.3 percent from 3-point range, and 78.5 percent from the free throw line for the Dragons.
Heidbreder, a 6-4 guard, averaged 20 points per game for the Highlanders, who won their first sectional title in 31 years earlier this month.
Fuqua, a 5-10 guard, averaged 17.8 points, 5.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game while shooting 60.9 percent from the field and 82 percent from the free throw line for the Generals.
Lovings-Watts, a 6-5 forward, averaged 13 points and 7.3 rebounds in 16 games for the Red Devils.
Northern, a 5-11 point guard, averaged 14 points, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 59.4 percent from the field for the Dragons.
