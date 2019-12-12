It's a relatively big weekend for key conference matchups. New Albany, Floyd Central and Jeffersonville all open Hoosier Hills Conference play tonight.
However Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek is already going for win No. 3 in the Mid-Southern Conference as the Dragons (3-0, 2-0) play host to North Harrison (2-0, 1-0), a team guided by a former successful Clark County coach.
Lou Lefevre makes his return to the county for the first time since 2014 after going 174-52 in 10 years at Providence. Lefevre went on to win a couple more sectional titles during a five-year stint at Tipton, but is happy to be back in Southern Indiana.
North Harrison is led by 6-foot-10 Langdon Hatton, son of former Clarksville standout Steve Hatton. The Cougars, however, are down a second key player as 6-7 Ethan Oakley was lost to a torn ACL.
Hatton is coming off a big all-around game — 18 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and five blocks — in the Cougars' win over rival Corydon Central. Hatton has offers from Bellarmine, Ohio, Evansville and Ball State.
"He really just played a great all-around game. That's what you want all your big players to do," Lefevre said.
Lefevre knows going up against 6-8 Trey Kaufman and 6-6 Kooper Jacobi, and the rest of the Dragons, will be a tall task.
"Their big players are not just big, they're big and skilled. They can beat you off the dribble. They're all over the boards, they're good at everything. They have a quality point guard in [Branden] Northern and a couple perimeter shooters. They have the whole package. They have everything a team needs," Lefevre said.
The Cougars will also bring some youth to Sellersburg, as four of their top seven players are freshmen.
"Usually that means you're going to go 2-18, but so far we've shown we can play a little bit," Lefevre said. "We're hoping that's going to continue. It's going to be a good matchup to see where we really are. It's a win-win situation."
Silver Creek will be in action twice this weekend; the Dragons take on defending Class A state champion Fort Wayne Blackhawk, which is No. 3 in 2A, at approximately 6:40 p.m. Saturday in the Forum Tip-Off Classic at Southport Fieldhouse.
The Braves are led by 6-10 junior Caleb Furst, a highly-ranked prospect averaging 26 points. Like Kaufman, Furst has offers from Indiana and Purdue in addition to others from Michigan State, Iowa and Ohio State.
.
TEN TO WATCH
• New Albany (1-1) at Floyd Central (4-0), 7:30 p.m. tonight: The host Highlanders, who are No. 9 in 4A, put their 30-game home winning streak on the line. The Bulldogs' had a 42-game home streak ended last year by the Highlanders, so it's a chance to return the favor.
• North Harrison (2-0, 1-0) at Silver Creek (3-0, 2-0), 7:30 p.m. tonight: The duo of Kaufman (30 ppg, 11 rpg) and Jacobi (15 ppg, 10 rpg) is just too much for many teams to match. Expect a strong effort from the Cougars as teams will continue to play well with the chance to take a shot at the defending state champs.
• Clarksville (1-3, 0-1) at Charlestown (1-3, 0-2), 7:30 p.m. tonight: The host Pirates will look to get two straight wins against Clark County teams following Tuesday's win at Henryville.
• Christian Academy (1-1) at Rock Creek (0-5), 7:30 p.m. tonight: The Warriors visit a Rock Creek squad that can put up points in a hurry.
• Jeffersonville (1-1) at Seymour (1-3), 7:30 p.m. tonight: It's the HHC opener for the 4A No. 8 Red Devils on the court they celebrated a sectional title last spring.
• Providence (2-0) at Lanesville (2-2), 7:30 p.m. tonight: The Pioneers look to start the season with three straight road wins in tough places to play.
• New Washington (3-1) at Southwestern (4-1), 7:30 p.m. tonight: The Mustangs face a veteran team on the road in what will be a big test against the 2A No. 5 Rebels.
• Christian Academy (1-1) vs. LaRue County, Ky. (3-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Georgetown, Ky.: The Warriors take part in the Indiana-Kentucky Hall of Fame Challenge Cup.
• Silver Creek (3-0) vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk (2-0), 6:40 p.m. Saturday at Southport: Furst is athletic, at 6-10, but Kaufman's guard skills should allow him to get plenty of scoring opportunities, especially if Northern and the Dragons' other guards gets their team playing the up-tempo game they want.
• Zionsville (1-1) at New Albany (1-1), 7:30 p.m. Saturday: The Eagles host Top 10 Culver Academies on Friday before making a trip south to face the Bulldogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.