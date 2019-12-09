BOYS' BASKETBALL: 10 things we learned this week

Here are 10 things we learned in boys' high school basketball this past week.
1. While not a surprise, the off-season hype about Will Lovings-Watts was warranted.
Lovings-Watts, a 6-foot-5 Jeffersonville sophomore, received his first Division I scholarship offer this summer from Bradley and made a visit to the University of Louisville. Recruiting site prephoops.com has him as one of four Indiana prospects in the Class of 2022 ranked in its national 100.
Lovings-Watts was the best player on the court Saturday night for large chunks of Jeffersonville's battle with third-ranked Lawrence North, scoring 12 of his 24 points in the second quarter. The Wildcats have several upperclassmen with Division I offers, in addition to the Devils' D-I signees Tre Coleman and Jacob Jones.
"Will Lovings-Watts is a talented, athletic player. He's a tough matchup for a lot of guys. On the perimeter if you don't respect him, he can shoot the ball. We can run stuff in the paint to isolate him," Jeff coach Chris Moore said after the tough 61-59 overtime loss.
Lovings-Watts made his second 3-pointer of the season against the Wildcats and showed his explosive finishing ability. He twice scored after showing off an elite ability to bounce off the floor and pull down his own missed shot.
"He is a quick jumper," said Moore, who coached a guy during his career as a college assistant at Morehead State that had an eight-year career in the NBA. "I had one other guy similar, Kenneth Faried, making a slight comparison, who could shoot his own shot and get back up before the next guy. We saw that from Will [on Saturday], he's got that kind of athleticism in him. And, he's a better shooter than Kenneth ever was."
Lovings-Watts isn't the only player in the area with the potential to get paid to play basketball one day.
But Moore looks forward to making an impact on his growth this season. Lovings-Watts had a second straight double-double on Saturday. If he could have grabbed one more rebound, the game would have headed to a second overtime if anyone could have blocked out D.J. Hughes.
"He's coming along. The last play of the game, I told him 'Look, the game didn't come down to that play alone.' It's just unfortunate. That's the last play, you've got to find the biggest guy on the floor," Moore said.
2. New Albany is going to be cautious with Julien Hunter
New Albany will continue to be without 6-foot-4 senior forward Julien Hunter for at least “a couple more weeks,” according to Bulldogs coach Jim Shannon.
New Albany’s top returning scorer and rebounder from last season hasn’t played in either of the Bulldogs’ first two games due to a stress reaction in his foot.
“[The doctor] said it’s healing, but there’s still a little bit of swelling there,” Shannon said following Saturday night’s win over Evansville Harrison. “We’re being cautious, for good reason, because it keeps reoccurring. We’ll just do whatever the doctor tells us to do. It definitely hurts us, but we can’t control it. We’re just hoping and praying that before too long it heals and he can at least play the last two-thirds, or the last half of his senior season.”
On the bright side, the Bulldogs will have their other senior forward back for Friday night’s showdown against archrival Floyd Central. Trey Hourigan, New Albany’s second-leading returning scorer and rebounder from last season, was suspended for the team’s first two games due to a violation of team rules. His return should help take some of the pressure off 6-7 junior forward Jordan Thomas inside.
“Trey really helps Jordan,” Shannon said of the 6-5 Hourigan. “Trey complements Jordan because you really have to pay a lot of attention to Trey, and that opens it up for Jordan.”
3. Nick Sexton has a flare for the dramatic
Providence junior point guard Nick Sexton hit a game-winning 3-pointer in the Pioneers' season-opening win at Tell City on Nov. 30. For an encore he dropped in the game-winning layup at the buzzer to beat host Austin last Friday night.
"Whatever water he's been drinking we need to go do that. And play the lottery," first-year Providence coach Ryan Miller said this weekend.
The play was set up at the defensive end. The Eagles were attacking to take the final shot of regulation, but Alec Fougerousse cut off the Austin ballhandler. That allowed Sexton to poke the ball away to David Wall.
Wall then "tossed a long, looping pass to the other end. Nick sprinted to it, grabbed it and — at the buzzer — flipped up a left-handed layup," Miller recalled. "The ball just rolled around the rim and sat there for a minute. The buzzer goes off and the ball goes through."
The Pioneers are off to a 2-0 start under Miller, but things will likely get tougher this weekend. They play at Lanesville, which won a sectional title last season, Friday before hosting currently unbeaten Scottsburg on Saturday.
Still, Miller likes what he's seen from his team, which is without two injured senior starters — forwards Zack Johnson and Austin Barnett. Johnson will be out several more weeks, according to Miller, who said he hopes to have Barnett back by midseason. In their absence others have stepped up, including Wall, Miller said.
"They're great kids. They're respectful. There's an element of our older guys just getting a streak of toughness," the coach said. "If we can get our guys — the effort's good, but sometimes kids don't know what it means to play hard. They think they're going hard, but they have to learn what it means to really, really battle."
4. Several are off to hot starts from the outside
Floyd Central sophomore Cole Harritt, who played for the freshman team last season, leads this group in accuracy with 12 for 25 shooting (48 percent) from 3-point range and is coming off a career-high 23-point performance against Castle.
Rock Creek freshman Ladarius Wallace is 13 for 30 (43 percent) from long range through five games.
New Washington senior Jesus Diaz and freshman Matthew Arthur also have 12 3-pointers through four games, hitting on 36.4 percent and 33.3 percent respectively.
New Albany's Tucker Biven is on the same pace on 3-pointers per game with six in the Bulldogs' first two games.
Henryville's Westin Allen is 7-for-13 from 3, including a game-winner against Salem.
Christian Academy's Ethan Carrier has five 3-pointers in two games for the Warriors.
5. New Washington is off to a 3-1 start and the senior class is a big reason why
While freshman cousins Matthew Arthur and Jakob Arthur are providing a nice boost, senior starters Diaz, A.J. Walter and Josh Clemons are a big reason New Washington is off to a 3-1 start. Coach Jonathan May also mentions the day-to-day leadership of seniors Garrett Wilson, Isaiah Bogan, Isaac Leezer and Jack Giltner.
Diaz is averaging 15.5 points and 4.5 assists — with a 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio — and 3.8 steals.
Walter is third on the Mustangs in scoring at 12 ppg on 56 percent shooting and Clemons is posting 11 ppg on 75 percent shooting.
All three played varsity as sophomores, when New Wash won just three games, and helped triple that total last season.
"We’ve already matched that [2017-18 season]," May said. "It’s a credit to their work ethic and the leadership that those guys have. It’s the most dedicated, hard-working class I’ve had."
6. Christian Academy's best basketball is ahead of it
CAI coach Steve Kerberg led the Warriors to their first win, 51-38, Saturday at New Washington, but he wants his team to sharpen up at the offensive end this weekend.
"I was disappointed in our focus and passion and effort in the game. I got that sense that we weren't locked in like normal," Kerberg said. "Give credit to New Washington. They had a good gameplan, they played well. I'm happy to get a 13-point win on the road against a good team."
Senior forward Bailey Conrad had 15 points in the victory. Point guard T.J. Proctor scored just six, but limited Diaz, the Mustangs' leading scorer, to a season-low six points.
"They packed it in a 3-2 zone. He took his role to run the team and get other people open shots," Kerberg said of Proctor. "He defended really well. He did things a point guard does. He defends well. He rebounds well."
CAI faces Rock Creek on Friday and LaRue County (Ky.) in the Kentucky/Indiana Challenge Cup at Scott County on Saturday afternoon.
Kerberg looks for the Warriors to make some progress this weekend.
"We do have a team that guards, that's something I'm really proud about. It's a big focus of who we are. We just have to get our offense clicking," Kerberg said. "We have a couple adjustments to make. I'm a big proponent of when kids do something great, you give them credit. When they struggle, you take the blame."
7. Rock Creek is showing potential despite its slow start
The winless Lions played their first game in their new gym Saturday night, losing 62-54 to Class 4A foe Jennings County.
"The first half was one of our best halves of basketball. We led by five late in the second quarter. We definitely controlled the first half," Rock Creek coach Chris Brown said.
Freshman guard Ladarius Wallace was held to two points in the second half after an 11-point first half.
"Our man-to-man's getting better," Brown said of his team's defense. "[Jennings had] a good cast of seniors. That does great things for you for closing out games and winning games. We don't have a lot of that senior leadership right now."
The underclassmen heavy Lions will look to keep improving but they have a tough schedule ahead with 3A opponents Corydon Central and Indianapolis Chatard, 4A Whiteland and Class A power Barr-Reeve all on the upcoming slate.
8. Dragons are off to high-scoring start
Through this past weekend Silver Creek was tied for 17th in the state in scoring at 75.67 points per game. The Dragons (3-0) scored 75 points in their season-opener against Columbus East, 80 vs. Charlestown and 72 in last Friday night’s win at Clarksville. Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said after the latter game that he would’ve liked to have seen his team play even faster.
“We don’t need to be walking the ball up and down the court,” he said. “When we got the game at a faster pace it was better for us. We did the simple things, like running the floor and getting the ball up the court. I think we did that a lot better in the second half.”
9. Fuqua off to fast start
Clarksville junior guard Dae’von Fuqua is following up his fine football season with a solid start on the hardwood. Through four games he is averaging a team-best 16.8 points.
He tallied a team-high 19 in last week’s loss to visiting Floyd Central, which produced this nugget from Highlanders head coach Todd Sturgeon.
“We acted like we didn’t have any scouting report. We let [number] three, Fuqua, go to his right hand and drive the ball. After about the 11th straight time, we’re like, ‘Dang, he’s pretty good going to his right driving it to the basket.’ We just kept watching him do it time after time,” Sturgeon said. “But I guess that’s what happens with a young team on the road early in the season here.”
10. Lanesville will again be a threat in sectional play
The Eagles dominated Southern Athletic Conference foe Borden on Friday night, getting the Braves into a fast-paced game early on.
“I think [the game] was more at our tempo,” Lanesville coach Mikel Miller said, “which I think early — with those turnovers, getting them sped up — played to our advantage. … It was one team’s will versus the other team’s will, so to speak. Tonight we happened to be on the good end of that.”
March is a long way away, but the local Class A sectional is shaping up to be an awfully intriguing one. Doc Nash can make this a teaching moment for his young squad. New Washington will be a dangerous postseason team and Christian Academy should round into form soon.