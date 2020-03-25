The rest of the state will find out this summer what this part of Southern Indiana has known for quite a while, there is a lot of talent in Clark and Floyd counties.
Three local boys are among 20 from across the state who have been selected to the Indiana Junior All-Stars.
Two, classmates Trey Kaufman and Kooper Jacobi, are from 2019 Class 3A state champion Silver Creek while the other is Floyd Central junior Jake Heidbreder. Kaufman is a member of the six-player Core Group, while Jacobi and Heidbreder are members of the southern Blue Group.
Kaufman, a 6-foot-9 forward who averaged 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this past season for the Dragons, will be joined on the Core Group by Brooks Barnhizer of Lafayette Jeff, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian's Caleb Furst, J.R. Konieczny of South Bend St. Joseph, Evansville Reitz's Khristian Lander and Keon Thompson of Merrillville. Furst has committed to Purdue, Lander to Indiana and Konieczny to Notre Dame.
Jacobi, a 6-6 forward who averaged 17.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, and Heidbreder, a 6-4 guard who averaged 20 points per game, will be joined on the Blue Group by Shamar Avance of Lawrence North, Linton-Stockton's Lincoln Hale, Connor Hickman of Bloomington South, Heritage Hills' Blake Sisley and Pierce Thomas of Brownsburg.
The northern Red Group will be comprised of Jalen Blackmon of Marion, Blackford's Luke Brown, Michael Eley of Fort Wayne Snider, Homestead's Luke Goode, Christopher Mantis of Lowell, Warren Central's Malik Stanley and Blake Wesley of South Bend Riley.
The Junior All-Stars will play one game against the Kentucky Junior All-Stars on June 1 at Floyd Central. The Junior All-Stars also will play one game against the Indiana All-Star senior boys on June 3 at a site to be announced. Both games will be doubleheaders with the 2020 Indiana girls' Junior All-Stars, who were chosen in early March.
The players listed in the Core Group will play in two games each. The players listed in the Red and Blue groups each will play in one game — the Core and Blue groups June 1 against the Kentucky Juniors, and the Core and Red groups June 3 vs. the Indiana Seniors.
The Indiana Senior All-Stars will play the Kentucky Senior All-Stars on June 5 at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Ky. The Indiana Senior All-Stars will play Kentucky's seniors the next night at the Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The senior game has been moved to Southport because Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the usual site of the game, will be undergoing renovations and not be available in June.
The Junior All-Star team is determined by the 20-member Indiana Basketball Coaches Association all-state panel in conjunction with its selection of the IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State Team. The selection process allows all IBCA-member head coaches to nominate players through the IBCA all-state process. Representatives from 16 regional areas from across the state, three district representatives from the three IHSAA districts (one each from District 1, District 2 and District 3) and the committee chair then meet to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections.
The IBCA/Subway boys' basketball Senior All-State and Underclass All-State teams for 2020 will be released later this week.
A list of those chosen as 2020 boys Junior All-Stars follows.
2020 INDYSTAR INDIANA BOYS JUNIOR ALL-STARS
Core Group
Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice
Brooks Barnhizer, 6-6, G, 20.7, Lafayette Jeff, undecided; Caleb Furst, 6-10, F, 21.7, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Purdue; Trey Kaufman, 6-9, F, 25.8, Silver Creek, undecided; J.R. Konieczny, 6-7, G, 23.5, South Bend St. Joseph, Notre Dame; Khristian Lander, 6-3, G, 21.0, Evansville Reitz, Indiana; Keon Thompson, 6-3, G, 28.1, Merrillville, undecided
Red Group
Jalen Blackmon, 6-2, G, 29.8, Marion, undecided; Luke Brown, 6-2, G, 32.3, Blackford, undecided; Michael Eley, 6-4, G, 21.2, Fort Wayne Snider, undecided; Luke Goode, 6-6, F, 17.6, Homestead, undecided; Christopher Mantis, 6-6, G, 24.8, Lowell, undecided; Malik Stanley, 5-11, G, 21.0, Warren Central, undecided; Blake Wesley, 6-4, G, 26.0, South Bend Riley, undecided
Blue Group
Shamar Avance, 6-0, G, 14.4, Lawrence North, undecided; Lincoln Hale, 6-4, G, 23.4, Linton-Stockton, undecided; Jake Heidbreder, 6-4, G, 20.0, Floyd Central, undecided; Connor Hickman, 6-2, G, 14.5, Bloomington South, undecided; Kooper Jacobi, 6-6, F, 17.3, Silver Creek, undecided; Blake Sisley, 6-9, F, 19.4, Heritage Hills, undecided; Pierce Thomas, 6-5, G, 13.6, Brownsburg, Butler
