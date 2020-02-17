Welcome back, after a brief hiatus, to Tuesday’s Takeaways, where we take a look back at the weekend that was in boys’ high school hoops.
With that in mind, here are a trio of our thoughts to get the ball bouncing this week.
THE RED DEVILS ARE ROLLING
After a pair of road wins over the weekend, Jeffersonville has now won nine of its last 10 games and 12 of its past 14 since starting the season 3-3.
“We’ve been pretty good after Christmas. The guys, I think they’ve always bought in, but if I knew exactly what it was we wouldn’t have lost at Attucks or to Bedford North Lawrence,” first-year Red Devils coach Chris Moore said, referencing his team’s only losses since Noel. “After Christmas there was a little transition with the team and I was proud of the fact that they didn’t let that deter them. They were like, ‘OK, next man up,’ and they went up [to Kokomo] with the intent to win the [Phil Cox Memorial Tournament], and that was their approach. It took a little bit, I think we played Valpo that first game and it might have taken til the second quarter for them to realize, ‘OK whatever occurred before, we’re good.’ And they went on and they won that one.”
After beating Valparaiso 53-45 in its first game in Kokomo, Jeff downed South Bend Washington 71-64 before outlasting South Bend Adams, which is now 17-3, 52-44 in the final. The next week, though, the Red Devils lost at Indianapolis Crispus Attucks, which is currently 17-4 and ranked No. 5 in Class 4A.
“Obviously we stumbled against Attucks and none of us were happy, the seniors most of all, about how they came out of the gate in that one,” Moore said. “Attucks came and hit us in the mouth early. We stumbled back and didn’t respond. By the time we responded we were trying to climb out of a hole. Our seniors knew, ‘OK, let’s not let that happen again.’”
Since then, Jeff’s only stumble was a 61-60 loss to Bedford on Jan. 31 at Johnson Arena. The Red Devils have won all three games since then despite not having the services of sophomore standout Will Lovings-Watts, who is “taking a break to handle some personal stuff,” according to Moore. After rolling to a 69-40 win at Southridge on Feb. 8, Jeff outlasted host Evansville Reitz 70-69 in overtime last Friday night before beating Hoosier Hills Conference-rival Jennings County 72-46 in North Vernon on Saturday night.
“Evansville Reitz was a big hurdle,” Moore said. “We said going into that one, ‘You’ve got two Division I players out there, both of them can really stretch the floor.’ It was only our second game with a different starting lineup as well. They’re finding out when they’re like this, together, they can get some stuff done. So if we just stay together and just approach each next opponent with the same preparation and buy-in, I think one at a time, the group can get a lot done. We can get beat on any given night, just like most teams can, but I think we can win on most nights as well.”
The Red Devils will get a big test Thursday night at Louisville Ballard (23-4) before hosting Madison, and former Jeff standout and assistant coach, Sherron Wilkerson next Tuesday night in their HHC finale.
CAI COMING ON STRONG
With its 58-36 victory over visiting Oldenburg Academy on Saturday afternoon, Christian Academy has now won eight of its last nine games.
The Warriors, whose lone loss in the last month was a 65-48 setback at Southwestern, appear to be rounding into form at just the right time.
With two regular-season games remaining, tonight at Christian Academy of Louisville and next Tuesday against Charlestown, CAI has established itself as the favorite in next month’s Borden Sectional. The Warriors are 8-0 against Class A teams this season and have beaten the other five teams (Borden, Lanesville, New Washington, Rock Creek and South Central) in their sectional by an average of 21 points per game.
MILLER GETS BIG WIN
Ryan Miller notched the biggest victory of his young head-coaching career last Friday night, when Providence outlasted New Albany 51-49 at the Larkin Center.
The first-year Pioneers coach will have the opportunity to notch another significant win Friday night, when Providence hosts North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. The Cougars are helmed by former Pioneers head man, and Miller mentor, Lou Lefevre. In 10 seasons at Providence, where he was assisted by Miller, Lefevre went 175-52 and guided the Pioneers to three sectional and two regional titles. In his first year in Ramsey, after spending five seasons at Tipton, Lefevre has the Cougars clicking. They are 14-5 heading into tonight’s Mid-Southern Conference showdown against Clarksville. Friday night should be fun.
