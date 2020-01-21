Welcome back to Tuesday’s Takeaways, where we take a look back at the weekend that was in boys’ high school hoops.
Here are a trio of our thoughts to get the ball bouncing this week.
1. STURGEON REACHES 100 WINS IN A HURRY
Saturday night Floyd Central gutted out a 63-58 win over North Harrison, which was head coach Todd Sturgeon’s 100th win at Floyd. He needed just 131 games to reach that milestone and his .763 winning percentage ranks among the top in the state among active coaches.
FC athletic director Jeff Cerquiera celebrated the occasion with cupcakes with “100” on them for the team.
“This may sound like a cliché, but when Jeff came in the locker room and passed these out, I told the players that I haven’t scored one basket for Floyd Central,” said Sturgeon, who improved to 100-31 in five-and-a-half seasons on the job. “We’ve had good players while I’ve been here. I am proud of how fast we got to 100 wins. Everything has just come together so well here. I’ve had great coaching staffs and all that Jeff’s done at home has given us a big homecourt advantage.”
Saturday’s win came against North Harrison, coached by Lou Lefevre, who has a winning percentage (.765) just ahead of Sturgeon.
“They have a nice core of players and if they will buy into what Coach Lou is selling, they are going to be a handful by tournament time,” Stugeon said of the Cougars.
2. NEW ALBANY, JEFF FLEXING DEFENSIVE MUSCLES
New Albany held Scottsburg to 33 points Saturday, a night after a strong road effort at Madison.
Jeffersonville put the clamps on Providence on Saturday in a 68-50 victory. The Red Devils are allowing opponents to score just 43 points during their current five-game winning streak.
“Tonight was a game to send a message that we are a defensive team,” first-year Jeff coach Chris Moore said.
New Albany will need another great defensive performance Friday night when it visits Silver Creek.
The Dragons, ranked No. 6 in the statewide coaches poll, ended a 24-game losing streak to the Bulldogs and nabbed their first win at The Doghouse last season.
“You’re just going to have to prepare for a team that’s of the same caliber of Jeff, Floyd, Carmel, those top-tier teams that are ranked anywhere from the top five to the top 20,” New Albany coach Jim Shannon said of Creek. “ … They have two Division I players for sure, and probably a third. … That’s about what Jeff has. When you go up against three Division I kids, it makes it tough. But I think our kids will rise to the occasion.”
3. SILVER CREEK OFFENSE CLIMBING
Silver Creek is up to No. 10 in the state in scoring after a win at Bloomington North on Saturday. The Dragons are averaging 73 points per game.
Trey Kaufman, who has had five 30-plus point performances, had 26 on Saturday to go with five assists. Kooper Jacobi had 28, hitting 10 for 16 from the field and 8 for 8 at the free-throw line.
Expect the Dragons, who are seeing contributions from a variety of varsity newcomers, to continue to become a more efficient offensive team.
