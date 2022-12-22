NEW ALBANY — Santa Claus came early for New Albany in the form of Jordan Treat.
The sophomore guard pumped in a career high 22 points off the bench, all coming in the second half, to propel the Bulldogs (6-1) to a 73-56 win over Evansville Central (3-3) Thursday afternoon at the Doghouse.
“I didn’t take a shot in the first half so I was just looking for my shot more in the second half and had the confidence to make them when I got open,” said Treat, who nailed three triples.
Treat was 13 of 16 from the charity stripe, with all of his attempts coming in the fourth quarter.
“I shoot a lot of free throws in practice so I feel comfortable at the line.” he said.
New Albany, who has now beaten Central nine straight times, placed three players in double figures. In addition to Treat, junior Chase Loesch scored 14 and senior Tommy Devine dropped in three from long-range en route to his 11 points.
“It was nice to have multiple guys scoring the ball today and of course, Jordan just played great,” head coach Jim Shannon said. “He handled the ball really well for us and was able to get to the free throw line quite a bit and hit most of those. He also hit some big shots for us and created things off the dribble.”
The first half could at best be described as sluggish. The visiting Bears led 11-9 at the first stop and the game was tied 24-24 at intermission. Central shot 68 percent in the first two frames but committed nine turnovers that the home team took advantage of.
“We had a big emphasis on trying to get to the rim and really drive the ball,” Bears head coach Rodney Walker said. “We’ve settled for too many jump-shots our last few games. I thought we executed our offense pretty well for the most part but we let our emotions take control of us there late and that hurt our team.”
The Dogs shot just 38% in the first half but hit four from downtown to earn a tie at halftime.
“We had a little trouble getting our offense going early on and then we got our offense going and I thought our defense went to sleep,” Shannon said. “It’d be nice if we could put together both ends of the floor at the same time for an extended period.”
Central had a balanced attack all game, placing four players in double figures. Leading scorer Eli Singer put in seven of his 11 points in the third stanza. New Albany countered with its own group effort out of the locker room, as six Dogs scored in the third to propel the hosts to a 47-43 lead heading to the final eight minutes.
“We just kept building on positive things each trip down the court and stayed together and came out with the win,” Treat said. “We brought more energy in the second half and I think that’s the biggest thing that got us the win.”
New Albany led 58-51 with just under two minutes remaining and then the fireworks began. Central’s coach Walker received two technical fouls and was ejected and two more technicals were called on the Bears. The Dogs finished the game on a 15-5 run to remain undefeated at home this season.
“It was nice to get a win before the holiday,” said Shannon, whose team is off to its best start since the 2017-18 campaign. “This was a tough environment playing in the afternoon and there’s not quite as many people here as you’re used to. All in all, we played well enough to win but we’re going to have to play better than that the rest of the season. We’re 6-1 which is great but we still have a lot of things to improve on. Seymour and Centerville next week will be two tough games for us.”
New Albany’s next game is Tuesday at Hoosier Hills Conference foe Seymour (1-6). Central returns to action Dec. 30 at home versus Jasper (3-3).
Evansville Central 11 13 19 13 56
New Albany 9 15 23 26 73
Evansville Central (3-3): J’Sean Redd 4, Noah Richie 10, Boston Steers 4, Zaryen Moore 10, Isaiah Patterson 3, Landyn Richason 4, Brady Cato 10, Eli Singer 11.
New Albany (6-1): Tommy Devine 11, Josten Carter 7, Jeremy Rose 12, Jordan Treat 22, Chris Lampkins 2, Kenny Watson 4, Chase Loesch 14, Ryland Schrink 1.
3-point field goals: Evansville Central 6 of 11 (Richie 2, Patterson, Singer, Cato 2), New Albany 9 of 21 (Devine 3, Carter, Rose, Treat 3, Loesch).
Rebounds: Evansville Central 17, New Albany 23.
Turnovers: Evansville Central 14, New Albany 11.
Field goal shooting: Evansville Central 23 of 39, New Albany 21 of 40.
Free throw shooting: Evansville Central 4 of 6, New Albany 22 of 28.
Junior Varsity: New Albany 72-59.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.