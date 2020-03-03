BOYS' BASKETBALL
TUESDAY'S SECTIONAL RESULTS
Class 4A
E. Chicago Central
Merrillville 88, Hammond Morton 45
Valparaiso
Chesterton 60, Lowell 47
LaPorte
Culver Academy 62, S. Bend Riley 41
Elkhart
Northridge 60, Concord 40
FW Carroll
E. Noble 51, DeKalb 36
FW Northrop 52, FW North 48
Huntington North
Homestead 70, Ft. Wayne Wayne 50
Huntington North 46, Columbia City 44
Lafayette Jeff
Lafayette Harrison 68, Kokomo 43
Marion 81, McCutcheon 57
Noblesville
Carmel 50, Hamilton Southeastern 43
Zionsville 23, Fishers 21
Muncie Central
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 71, Anderson 50
Lawrence Central
Warren Central 83, Indpls Tech 47
Southport
Indpls Pike 65, Indpls Roncalli 63
Southport 58, Indpls Ben Davis 48
Mooresville
Brownsburg 55, Avon 49
Plainfield 54, Terre Haute North 41
Shelbyville
Center Grove 45, Franklin Central 42
Greenwood 50, Whiteland 28
Columbus North
Bloomington South 67, Columbus East 34
E. Central 68, Martinsville 58
Seymour
Jeffersonville 36, Seymour 29
Jennings Co. 59, New Albany 53
Ev. North
Castle 50, Ev. Central 44
Ev. Harrison 58, Jasper 52
Class 3A
Hammond
Calumet 46, Griffith 43
Lighthouse CPA 60, Hammond Clark 32
Hanover Central
Hanover Central 73, Kankakee Valley 53
New Prairie 65, Wheeler 44
Jimtown
Jimtown 53, Glenn 50, OT
Mishawaka Marian 55, SB Washington 47
Twin Lakes
Twin Lakes 56, Peru 52
Northwood
Lakeland 54, Tippecanoe Valley 33
Garrett
FW Concordia 49, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 39
New Castle
Hamilton Hts. 65, New Castle 59
Norwell
Bellmont 64, Eastern (Greentown) 41
Mississinewa 57, Oak Hill 43
Yorktown 67, Muncie Burris 50
Greencastle
Frankfort 50, Greencastle 48
Edgewood
Brownstown 63, S. Vermillion 41
Indpls Shortridge
Indpls Brebeuf 58, Guerin Catholic 56
Indpls Manual 78, Indpls Shortridge 77, OT
Indian Creek
Indian Creek 68, Indpls Herron 35
Indpls Ritter 72, Speedway 54
Connersville
Connersville 44, Lawrenceburg 30
Corydon
Madison 69, Salem 66
Vincennes
Washington 72, Vincennes 66, OT
Boonville
Ev. Bosse 61, Gibson Southern 44
Ev. Memorial 61, Boonville 52
Class 2A
Bowman Academy
Gary Roosevelt 56, Lake Station 52
N. Judson
Hebron 46, N. Judson 35
Westview
Westview 70, Prairie Hts. 54
Manchester
FW Canterbury 58, Manchester 56
Wabash 53, Bluffton 44
Winamac
Rensselaer 68, N. Newton 47
Winamac 88, Cass 74
Western Boone
Rossville 63, Carroll (Flora) 58
Western Boone 66, Fountain Central 40
Blackford
Blackford 82, Madison-Grant 69
Tipton 57, Sheridan 40
Alexandria
Winchester 60, Monroe Central 55
Hagerstown
Hagerstown 41, Union Co. 33
Northeastern 63, Eastern Hancock 45
Heritage Christian
University 54, Indpls Scecina 31
Southmont
N. Putnam 81, Southmont 72
North Decatur
S. Decatur 68, S. Ripley 61
Southwestern
Providence 68, Austin 46
Southwestern 58, Clarksville 48
Crawford Co.
Perry Central 31, Tell City 28
N. Knox
Eastern (Greene) 52, Mitchell 41
Southridge
N. Posey 66, Ev. Mater Dei 58
S. Spencer 60, Forest Park 43
Class A
Triton
Argos 30, Culver 18
Triton 82, W. Central 34
Fremont
Fremont 50, Bethany Christian 40
Caston
Pioneer 62, S. Newton 24
Tri-County 44, Frontier 41
Southern Wells
Northfield 85, N. Miami 50
Southern Wells 63, FW Smith Academy 28
Attica
Attica 32, N. Vermillion 30
Covington 60, Lafayette Catholic 55
Wes-Del
Daleville 48, Anderson Prep Academy 36
Wes-Del 61, Tri-Central 54
Blue River
Blue River 81, Union (Modoc) 33
Tri 55, Union City 53, OT
White River Valley
Shakamak 65, Eminence 52
White River Valley 43, Clay City 28
Bethesda Christian
Indpls International 68, Indiana Math & Science Academy 38
Indpls Lutheran
Indpls Tindley 68, Victory College Prep 62
Southwestern (Shelby)
Morristown 69, Waldron 36
Borden
New Washington 61, Borden 59
South Central 49, Rock Creek 43
Edinburgh
Edinburgh 53, Trinity Lutheran 50
W. Washington 49, Madison Shawe 39
Loogootee
Barr-Reeve 48, N. Daviess 34
Shoals 68, Washington Catholic 26
Ev. Day
Dubois 62, Cannelton 41
Ev. Day 61, Springs Valley 56
