3-3-20_JenningsCo@NewAlbany_BBB_59351-1.jpg
New Albany's Maddox Schmelz finishes at the basket during the Bulldogs' 59-53 loss to Jennings County in the Class 4A Seymour Sectional on Tuesday night. 

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

BOYS' BASKETBALL

TUESDAY'S SECTIONAL RESULTS

Class 4A

E. Chicago Central

     Merrillville 88, Hammond Morton 45

Valparaiso

     Chesterton 60, Lowell 47

     Merrillville 88, Hammond Morton 46

LaPorte

     Culver Academy 62, S. Bend Riley 41

Elkhart

     Northridge 60, Concord 40

FW Carroll

     E. Noble 51, DeKalb 36

     FW Northrop 52, FW North 48

Huntington North

     Homestead 70, Ft. Wayne Wayne 50

     Huntington North 46, Columbia City 44

Lafayette Jeff

     Lafayette Harrison 68, Kokomo 43

     Marion 81, McCutcheon 57

Noblesville

     Carmel 50, Hamilton Southeastern 43

     Zionsville 23, Fishers 21

Muncie Central

     Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 71, Anderson 50

Lawrence Central

     Warren Central 83, Indpls Tech 47

Southport

     Indpls Pike 65, Indpls Roncalli 63

     Southport 58, Indpls Ben Davis 48

Mooresville

     Brownsburg 55, Avon 49

     Plainfield 54, Terre Haute North 41

Shelbyville

     Center Grove 45, Franklin Central 42

     Greenwood 50, Whiteland 28

Columbus North

     Bloomington South 67, Columbus East 34

     E. Central 68, Martinsville 58

Seymour

     Jeffersonville 36, Seymour 29

     Jennings Co. 59, New Albany 53

Ev. North

     Castle 50, Ev. Central 44

     Ev. Harrison 58, Jasper 52

Class 3A

Hammond

     Calumet 46, Griffith 43

     Lighthouse CPA 60, Hammond Clark 32

Hanover Central

     Hanover Central 73, Kankakee Valley 53

     New Prairie 65, Wheeler 44

Jimtown

     Jimtown 53, Glenn 50, OT

     Mishawaka Marian 55, SB Washington 47

Twin Lakes

     Twin Lakes 56, Peru 52

Northwood

     Lakeland 54, Tippecanoe Valley 33

Garrett

     FW Concordia 49, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 39

New Castle

     Hamilton Hts. 65, New Castle 59

Norwell

     Bellmont 64, Eastern (Greentown) 41

     Mississinewa 57, Oak Hill 43

     Yorktown 67, Muncie Burris 50

Greencastle

     Frankfort 50, Greencastle 48

Edgewood

     Brownstown 63, S. Vermillion 41

Indpls Shortridge

     Indpls Brebeuf 58, Guerin Catholic 56

     Indpls Manual 78, Indpls Shortridge 77, OT

Indian Creek

     Indian Creek 68, Indpls Herron 35

     Indpls Ritter 72, Speedway 54

Connersville

     Connersville 44, Lawrenceburg 30

Corydon

     Madison 69, Salem 66

Vincennes

     Washington 72, Vincennes 66, OT

Boonville

     Ev. Bosse 61, Gibson Southern 44

     Ev. Memorial 61, Boonville 52

Class 2A

Bowman Academy

     Gary Roosevelt 56, Lake Station 52

N. Judson

     Hebron 46, N. Judson 35

Westview

     Westview 70, Prairie Hts. 54

Manchester

     FW Canterbury 58, Manchester 56

     Wabash 53, Bluffton 44

Winamac

     Rensselaer 68, N. Newton 47

     Winamac 88, Cass 74

Western Boone

     Rossville 63, Carroll (Flora) 58

     Western Boone 66, Fountain Central 40

Blackford

     Blackford 82, Madison-Grant 69

     Tipton 57, Sheridan 40

Alexandria

     Winchester 60, Monroe Central 55

Hagerstown

     Hagerstown 41, Union Co. 33

     Northeastern 63, Eastern Hancock 45

Heritage Christian

     University 54, Indpls Scecina 31

Southmont

     N. Putnam 81, Southmont 72

North Decatur

     S. Decatur 68, S. Ripley 61

Southwestern 

     Providence 68, Austin 46

     Southwestern 58, Clarksville 48

Crawford Co.

     Perry Central 31, Tell City 28

N. Knox

     Eastern (Greene) 52, Mitchell 41

Southridge

     N. Posey 66, Ev. Mater Dei 58

     S. Spencer 60, Forest Park 43

Class A

Triton

     Argos 30, Culver 18

     Triton 82, W. Central 34

Fremont

     Fremont 50, Bethany Christian 40

Caston

     Pioneer 62, S. Newton 24

     Tri-County 44, Frontier 41

Southern Wells

     Northfield 85, N. Miami 50

     Southern Wells 63, FW Smith Academy 28

Attica

     Attica 32, N. Vermillion 30

     Covington 60, Lafayette Catholic 55

Wes-Del

     Daleville 48, Anderson Prep Academy 36

     Wes-Del 61, Tri-Central 54

Blue River

     Blue River 81, Union (Modoc) 33

     Tri 55, Union City 53, OT

White River Valley

     Shakamak 65, Eminence 52

     White River Valley 43, Clay City 28

Bethesda Christian

     Indpls International 68, Indiana Math & Science Academy 38

Indpls Lutheran

     Indpls Tindley 68, Victory College Prep 62

Southwestern (Shelby)

     Morristown 69, Waldron 36

Borden

     New Washington 61, Borden 59

     South Central 49, Rock Creek 43

Edinburgh

     Edinburgh 53, Trinity Lutheran 50

     W. Washington 49, Madison Shawe 39

Loogootee

     Barr-Reeve 48, N. Daviess 34

     Shoals 68, Washington Catholic 26

Ev. Day

     Dubois 62, Cannelton 41

     Ev. Day 61, Springs Valley 56

 