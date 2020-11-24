BOYS' BASKETBALL: Twenty players to watch this season

Over the past three seasons Clark and Floyd counties have combined to produce a Mr. Basketball and four Indiana All-Stars on the hardwood.
That trend should continue this season with another bumper crop of talent within our borders ready to add their names to the recent list that includes New Albany’s Romeo Langford (2018’s Mr. Basketball) and Sean East, Floyd Central’s Cobie Barnes and Jeffersonville’s Tre Coleman.
With that in mind, as well as the fact that the season tips off this week, here is a quick look at 20 players to watch during the 2020-21 campaign.
WESTIN ALLEN, HENRYVILLE
The 6-0 senior wing averaged a team-high 13.8 points, along with 3.6 rebounds and two assists per game, last season for the Hornets. He also shot 33 percent from 3-point range and 76 percent from the free throw line, which he went to 104 times. He’ll lead a Henryville team aiming for improvement this season.
MATTHEW ARTHUR, NEW WASHINGTON
The 5-11 sophomore guard averaged a team-high 12 points per game as a freshman for the Mustangs last season. He’ll be counted on to score even more, among other things, this season after the graduation of several players from a team that won 14 games.
TUCKER BIVEN, NEW ALBANY
The 6-1 junior guard averaged 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and three assists per game in a breakout sophomore season for the Bulldogs. It appears as if he’s picked up where he left off after putting up 23 points in New Albany’s scrimmage against Heritage Hills last Saturday.
TY CRACE, CHARLESTOWN
The 6-1 senior guard averaged a team-best 12.9 points to go along with 2.9 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game last season for the Pirates. He shot 48 percent from 2-point range and 33 percent from 3-point range while making a team-high 29 from downtown.
CALEB DOSS, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
The 5-10 senior guard is one of the few key returnees for the Warriors, who graduated all five starters from a team that won the sectional last season. Doss will have a much larger role, along with junior backcourt mate Brady Dunn, this season for a fairly inexperienced CAI squad.
DAE’VON FUQUA, CLARKSVILLE
The 5-10 senior guard averaged 17.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game last season for the Generals. He also shot 56 percent from the field and 70 percent from the free throw line.
JAKE HEIDBREDER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The 6-4 senior guard averaged 19.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, three assists and 1.4 steals per game last season in leading the Highlanders to their first sectional title in 31 years. The recent Air Force Academy commit will try to lead Floyd to a second straight sectional championship, and more, this season.
KOOPER JACOBI, SILVER CREEK
The 6-foot-6 senior forward averaged 17 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Dragons last season.
The University of Toledo-signee also shot 58 percent from the field, including 45 percent from 3-point range, and 78 percent from the free throw line.
ZACK JOHNSON, PROVIDENCE
The 6-3 senior forward averaged 10 points and six rebounds a game last season for the Pioneers, who went 18-7 and won the sectional title. He showed a propensity for the big moment too, hitting a game-winning shot against Clarksville.
TREY KAUFMAN, SILVER CREEK
The 6-8 senior forward, a Purdue-signee and frontrunner for Mr. Basketball, averaged 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 blocked shots and 1.1 steals per game last season for the Dragons, who went 25-2 and were ranked No. 1 in Class 3A throughout the season.
He also shot 64 percent from the field, including 40 percent from 3-point range, and 75 percent from the free throw line.
STERLING MIKEL, BORDEN
The 6-2 junior forward averaged 12.7 points per game last season for the Braves. He showed the ability to score even more, tallying at least 20 points a few times, including in games against Orleans and Crothersville.
BRANDON RAYZER-MOORE, JEFFERSONVILLE
The 6-4 junior guard averaged 13.7 points and five rebounds per game last season for Jeffersontown across the river.
He shot 49.6 percent from the field, including 37.2 percent from 3-point range (hitting a team-best 51 from long range), and 77.2 percent from the free throw line.
BRANDEN NORTHERN, SILVER CREEK
The 5-10 point guard averaged 14 points, 6.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game for the Dragons last season.
He also shot 59 percent from the field, including 44 percent from 3-point range, and 68 percent from the free throw line.
NICK SEXTON, PROVIDENCE
The 5-10 senior guard averaged nine points and four assists last season for the surprising Pioneers, who made a 10-win improvement in Ryan Miller’s first year on the bench.
KADEN STANTON, NEW ALBANY
The 5-10 junior guard averaged 12.9 points, 3.7 assists and two rebounds per game last season in — like his backcourt mate Biven — a breakout campaign for the Bulldogs.
KOBE STOUDEMIRE, JEFFERSONVILLE
The 5-9 junior guard averaged 5.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 22 games last season for the Red Devils. He shot 49 percent from the field, including 47 percent from 3-point range, but was just 4 for 7 from the free throw line.
JORDAN THOMAS, NEW ALBANY
The 6-7 senior forward averaged six points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season. The potential is there for Thomas to become a walking double-double.
CALEB WASHINGTON, FLOYD CENTRAL
The 6-5 forward averaged nine points and six rebounds a game as a freshman starter for the Highlanders. Expect those numbers to grow, as his game continues to, this season.
LADARIUS WALLACE, ROCK CREEK
The 5-7 point guard had a solid freshman season, averaging a team-best 12 points per game for the Lions. He leads a talented sophomore class for Creek.
WILL LOVINGS-WATTS, JEFFERSONVILLE
The 6-5 junior averaged 13 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 16 games for the Red Devils last season.
He shot 49 percent from the field and 70 percent from the free throw line. He only made nine 3-pointers and attempted just 31, we’ll see if he’s increased his range in the offseason.