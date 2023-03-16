BOYS' BASKETBALL: Wallace leads the Lions

Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds This Morning... ...Hard Freeze Expected Several Nights Through Early Next Week... Expect gusty northwest winds this morning as a strong cold front passes through the region. Peak gusts between 30 and 40 mph are expected, and could make driving difficult for high profile vehicles. In addition, loose outdoor items and small branches could blow around. Use caution if planning to be outdoors. A cold airmass will persist over the region through early next week, and a hard freeze is expected each night from later tonight through Monday night. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s will be common for most, however some readings in the teens will also be possible for the coldest spots, especially Sunday morning. Anyone with agricultural interests should take necessary precautions to protect plants as several hours well into the 20s will harm or kill sensitive vegetation.