NEW ALBANY — Greg Walters is coming back to Floyd Central.
The former Highlanders assistant coach was approved as the program’s new bench boss at Monday night’s school board meeting.
Walters succeeds Todd Sturgeon, who resigned in April after eight successful seasons in the Knobs. Walters assisted Sturgeon during the beginning of the latter’s tenure with the green and gold.
“It means a lot,” said Walters, who spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach at North Harrison. “I taught there awhile and was with Coach Sturgeon when he first took over. Having the opportunity to succeed him ... I’m excited to do it.”
Walters, 44 and a 1996 graduate of Shenandoah High School, has coached in the area for a number of years. He was an assistant at Clarksville for eight years before becoming the head coach at North Harrison from 2009-14. During that time he guided the Cougars to a 44-63 mark.
Walters then assisted Sturgeon for his first five seasons at Floyd before spending the past three as an assistant to Lou Lefevre at North Harrison. This past season, the Cougars captured their first sectional title in 26 years before falling to Sullivan in the regional semifinals.
Walters takes over a Floyd Central program that won its second sectional championship in three seasons in March. The Highlanders graduated six of their top eight players from that squad, but are slated to return rising seniors Caleb Washington and Tevi Ali.
Walters and his wife, Cara, have three children — Tre, Leigha and Callie. Tre, who plays basketball, will be a junior at Floyd Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.