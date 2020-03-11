NEW ALBANY — Family. Trust. Outwork.
Those three words have not only been spoken following Christian Academy pre- and post-practice prayers, but they’ve also lived out on the court each day off Grant Line Road.
When it comes to a senior class — the Warriors have seven members — there is certainly a brotherhood. Holding to their nickname, they scrap with each other in practice, pushing one another both physically and mentally.
“Here we are in March, and it’s been over a month since we’ve had a bad practice,” CAI coach Steve Kerberg said. “I give them all the credit for that. They work.”
The goal has been to get back to a regional for the Warriors, who earned that right after a 44-42 nail-biting victory over Lanesville in the Class A Borden Sectional final.
“We go at each other every day in practice,” said 6-foot-8 senior forward Bailey Conrad, whose team will play in the Loogootee Regional on Saturday. “Nobody backs down from anybody. We’ve known each other since elementary school. No matter what the other team does, we want to win with people you’ve played with since fifth grade.”
Bailey Conrad, the team’s top scorer and rebounder, is joined in the senior class by T.J. Proctor, Ian Patterson, Nick Conrad, Ethan Carrier, Josh Hahn and Chris Ballew. When the Warriors last made a regional trip two seasons ago, all but Patterson — who then was a student manager — saw playing time. Wanting back in on the action, and success, Patterson now wears a uniform.
The Warriors’ senior septet has had plenty of success in their collective career. CAI won 18 games, and a sectional, when the current seniors were sophomores. Then last season, with Conrad sidelined much of the time by injury, the Warriors won 16 games before losing by two points to Lanesville in the sectional final. CAI enters Saturday’s regional semifinal against Northeast Dubois with an 18-7 record and riding a 10-game winning streak.
“People may say it doesn’t matter if you are a senior, a junior or a sophomore, but experience does matter,” Bailey Conrad said. “We’ve all been to regional and played in that regional. This is round two. We want to win this time.”
Leadership is the easy word to point to for a team with so many upperclassmen.
“I felt it was the ingredient we were missing last year,” Kerberg said. “We had a bunch of great kids as a whole, but we were missing somebody to take that main leadership role. I challenge T.J. and Nick to be those guys because they have the work ethic and attitudes to naturally get the respect of their teammates.”
A swift point guard, Proctor has seen the leadership grow within the team.
“There are seven leaders on the court, seven captains,” said Proctor. “We know how to help each other out.”
Players often have to accept niches on a team with the depth CAI has this season. One of those has been the 6-4 Hahn.
“Out of all our players, Josh has bought into his role from the beginning of the season,” Kerberg said. “It’s fair to say he questioned it, but his leadership has grown leaps and bounds. He’s become one of our tough guys. He does a lot of dirty work for us.”
“When I see how hard the other guys work, it pushes me,” Hahn added.
Practices are tough, but the Warriors also feel battle-tested. They played an arduous regular-season schedule, which included a trio of 4A schools — Floyd Central, East Central and Jeffersonville. The Warriors lost their season-opener 37-36 to the Highlanders, topped the Trojans 63-53 in late December and fell 55-41 at Jeff in January.
“I give a lot of credit to playing a tougher schedule this year,” Nick Conrad said. “We’ve been through some battles with some tough teams. Playing teams like Providence to overtime and [Christian Academy of Louisville] to three overtimes, really gets you ready for sectional.”
Carrier credits team camps and summer ball with strengthening the squad’s cohesiveness.
“Playing with these guys has been so rewarding,” he said. “We are so close, and like brothers.”
The commitment has been there. Kerberg says his team is full of “basketball players,” who are committed to the game and on improving, whether it be through weightlifting, one-on-one instruction or team practices.
It’s not all high strung, however.
“As a whole they do a really good job on knowing when to have fun, and when to focus,” Kerberg said. “It’s a skill of theirs to know when to be light-hearted and when to have fun. They know how to lock in.”
Ballew recalls junior high practices filled with more running than shooting. It’s then, he believes, that bonds began forming.
“I think family is the most important [slogan] because it allows us to compete and go at each other on the floor,” he said. “We may get chippy with each other, but when the practice is over we are brothers.”
A band of brothers.
