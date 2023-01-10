BOYS' BASKETBALL: Warriors' dynamic duo leads them over Dragons

SELLERSBURG — Batman and Robin showed up in Christian Academy uniforms Tuesday night in Sellersburg.
The dynamic duo of sophomores Joshua Renfro and David Cook combined for 59 points as the Warriors defeated Silver Creek 83-71. Renfro pumped in 34 and was a perfect 16 for 16 from the foul stripe while Cook tallied 25 and nailed a game-high three 3-pointers.
“There’s that old saying that coaches win practices and players win games. Our boys went out and got it tonight and you just can’t say enough about Joshua Renfro and David Cook,” third-year CAI coach Hayden Casey said. “It’s easy to get caught up in the scoring, but the things Nate Doss, Matt Carter, Caleb Roy (and) Elijah Logsdon did for us was just super. This was a total team win tonight and probably the biggest win we’ve had since I’ve been head coach.”
CAI (7-3) shot 59 percent from the floor and hit 30 of 34 free throw attempts en route to its first-ever win over the Dragons (5-5).
“I was definitely disappointed in our defense,” Creek head coach Brandon Hoffman said. “We gave up 83 points and were called for 25, or more, fouls. You’re not going to win too many games giving up 83 but credit to them, they handled our pressure and made their free throws and made tough shots.”
Renfro scored just two points in the opening frame but Cook filled the void with 10 points out of the gate and the visitors led 16-15 at the first stop.
“I was getting doubled early and Cook stepped up and hit multiple 3s and really got us going,” Renfro said. “We just came off a tough loss to CAL (Christian Academy of Louisville), so we wanted to come out and play extra hard tonight. We just tried to keep doing the little things all night and when we’d huddle up on the court we would say ‘Do not be satisfied.’ We all just played hard and stayed focused and competed to the end.”
Creek placed four players in double figures and its mob scoring mentality showed in the second period. Six Dragons found the scorebook in the stanza as they built a 26-18 lead midway through the quarter. However, the Warriors settled down, battled back and led 34-33 at halftime.
“We have a very young team and I think us doing the little things kept our composure right there and kept us in the game,” Casey said of the second-period deficit. “Things could have easily gotten away from us there, but we stayed with our game plan and stayed in the game. I’m proud of the way this young team has grown.”
The game stayed tight in the third quarter as the visitors led 50-48 heading into the final eight minutes. The Warriors went on to hit 21 of 22 free throws in the fourth and never trailed in the last stanza.
“We just couldn’t get over the hump in the fourth,” Hoffman said. “Even when we got stops we couldn’t string possessions together and build momentum.”
The Dragons were led by Kaden Oliver’s 22 points. Hayden Garten finished with 14 while Jace Burton had 11 and Kasen Daeger 10.
The Creekers shot a respectable 41 percent from the field, but were only 3 of 25 (12 percent) from behind the arc.
“We absolutely settled for too many 3s,” Hoffman said. “Now we’re usually a very good 3-point shooting team at around 40 percent but tonight wasn’t our night from out there. However, you have to recognize that long before you’re 3 of 15. When we attacked the basket, good things happened. It was a poorly-coached game by me. The kids didn’t recognize how the game was going and adjustments that we needed to make and that’s on me.”
Both teams will be back in action Friday night. The Dragons return to Mid-Southern Conference play when they travel to Class 2A No. 7 Brownstown Central, while CAI will visit sectional-foe Lanesville.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 83, SILVER CREEK 71
Chr. Academy 16 18 16 33 — 83
Silver Creek 15 18 15 23 — 71
Christian Academy (7-3): Caleb Roy 11, Joshua Renfro 34, Matthew Carter 8, Elijah Logsdon 2, David Cook 25, Nate Doss 3.
Silver Creek (5-5): Hayden Garten 14, Kaden Oliver 22, Kasen Daeger , Dane Sprigler 2, Walker Hoffman 5, Isaiah Ball 2, Jace Burton 11, Nate Davidson 5.
3-point field goals: Christian Academy 7 of 15 (Roy, Renfro 2, Cook 3); Silver Creek 3 of 25 (Oliver, Daeger 2).
Rebounds: Christian Academy 33, Silver Creek 29.
Turnovers: Christian Academy 16, Silver Creek 7.
Field-goal shooting: Christian Academy 23 of 39, Silver Creek 28 of 68.
Free-throw shooting: Christian Academy 30 of 34, Silver Creek 12 of 16.