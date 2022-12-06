NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy has zero active seniors after graduating a five-man class from last season.
However, the Warriors didn’t look like an inexperienced group in a 55-51 win over New Washington on Saturday night.
“These guys are growing up right before our eyes,” third-year CAI coach Hayden Casey said. “I told my guys in the locker room that my only regret about tonight is that I don’t have the words to say how proud I am.”
CAI grinded out a back-and-forth contest between former sectional foes behind a combined 45 points from sophomores Joshua Renfro and David Cook.
“This is big. Our confidence is going to improve off of that – we needed a win like this,” said Renfro, who tallied a game-high 23 points. “Once I knew I could get to the bucket about anytime, that’s when the game changed for me.”
Both teams held a lead in all four quarters — and were tied after the first and third periods — but the Warriors emerged due in part to a 13-for-16 performance from the free throw line in the fourth quarter from Cook. The sophomore swingman, who finished with 22, is averaging 23 points per game through two contests after starting only one game as a freshman.
“David is a guy we’ve had to ask to step into a leadership role. We knew going into this year that he would be a guy we look to,” Casey said. “We knew we were in the bonus there going into the fourth quarter, and with the way they were pressuring and doubling Joshua at the end, we knew we could trust David in that spot as well. You just put it in their hands and hope for the best. But when you’ve got guys like David and Joshua, it makes it easier as a coach.”
Despite the defeat, first-year New Wash coach Blake Snodgrass was pleased with his team’s effort — if not its execution — in a hostile road environment.
“This is a character moment. We didn’t execute to the level that we needed to to win against good teams, but I think the guys have seen our growth since the start of June,” Snodgrass said. “I thought they showed a lot of pride and relentless effort. Their ability to bounce back and fight through adversity was really positive.”
Senior Matthew Arthur led the Mustangs (1-2) with 18 points while his younger brother, Mason, added 13 in defeat.
“They have two studs in the Arthur brothers,” Casey said. “They’re going to be really tough to beat come tournament time.”
New Washington also received a significant contribution from Mason Thompson. The senior tallied 13 points and hit a number of big shots, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in the third quarter.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that have skills, but they’re going to throw two guys at Matthew and Mase,” Snodgrass said. “The other guys are going to have to step up and make plays, and we have guys across the board that can do it.”
Casey said Friday’s win could prove crucial for a team that only returns limited varsity experience (senior Caleb Roy remains sidelined while working his way back from an ACL injury) from a team that reached the Class A Borden Sectional final last season.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who played their role to a ‘T’ tonight, all the way from the managers to the guys who were scoring,” Casey said. “You preach a message to the guys, and sometimes with a young team like we’ve got, it goes in one ear and right out the other if they don’t see the results. When you have a win like this, you can fall back on it and say we’re doing the right things and this is what we need to work on.”
With two losses of eight points and four points, respectively, in his team’s first three games, Snodgrass highlighted patience on offense as an area of growth for New Wash going forward.
“We rush a lot of possessions and shots,” Snodgrass said. “If we make the other team work a little longer, and execute at a higher level, I think that’s going to equate to success for us.”
CAI will be back in action when it hosts Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. While the Mustangs will host Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
CAI 55, NEW WASHINGTON 51
New Washington 12 8 18 13 — 51
Christian Academy 12 14 12 17 — 55
New Washington (1-2): Matthew Arthur 18, Mason Arthur 13, Mason Thompson 13, Paul Giltner 7.
CAI (2-0): Joshua Renfro 23, David Cook 22, Matthew Carter 3, Brady Cambron 3, Dylan Goodman 2, Elijah Logsdon 2.
3-pointers: New Washingotn 7 (Mason Arthur 3, Matthew Arthur 2, Thompson, Giltner); CAI 3 (Renfro, Carter, Cambron).
