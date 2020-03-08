BORDEN — Christian Academy had to wait for every ounce of the clock to tick down before celebrating a Class A Borden Sectional title.
It may have been a hold-your-breath kind of final four-tenths of a second for the Warriors, but they held on for a 44-42 victory over Lanesville in Saturday night's sectional final.
The CAI sideline didn’t want a repeat of the previous postseason meeting when the Eagles hit a late 3-pointer in last year's title tilt to win 64-62. There was no rerun in the rematch.
“I’ve never had a group deserve it as much as this group deserves it,” Christian Academy coach Steve Kerberg said. “I can’t put into words the work they’ve put in from that shot last season until now.”
The Warriors (18-7) will continue their season against Northeast Dubois (16-10) at noon next Saturday in the second semifinal of the Loogootee Regional. Top-ranked Barr-Reeve (25-1) will take on Crothersville (14-10) in the first semi.
CLASS A BORDEN SECTIONAL
Saturday night's final
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 44, LANESVILLE 42
Lanesville=8=14=8=12=–=42
Christian Academy=13=10=7=14=–=44
Lanesville (14-11): Connor Nolot 22, Griffen Reynolds 8, Tripp Dillion III 4, Justin Bailey 3, Ethan Schickel 2, Jordan Werners 2, Jonas Powers 1.
Christian Academy (18-7): T.J. Proctor 20, Bailey Conrad 13, Josh Hahn 6, Chris Ballew 2, Brady Dunn 2, Ethan Carrier 1.
3-point field goals: Lanesville 5 (Nolot 4, Bailey); Christian Academy 4 (B. Conrad 2, Proctor 2).
