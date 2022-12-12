BOYS' BASKETBALL: Warriors hold off Pioneers

SCOTTSBURG — It was a sectional-type contest in December at Scottsburg’s Meyer Gymnasium on Saturday night.
After a hard-fought 32 minutes, the Warriors nipped Class 2A No. 12 Providence 45-42 in a game that seemed more meant for March.
The Pioneers (2-2) fought back from a 10-point second-half deficit to take a 42-39 lead with less than a minute remaining. However, Scottsburg (5-1) hit a big shot and its free throws in the game’s final possessions to beat the 2A defending state champs for the second straight year.
“What this game came down to was free throws,” Providence head coach Ryan Miller said.
The Pioneers were just 6 of 13 (46.2 percent) from the line. The hosts were 11 of 14 (78.6 percent) from the charity stripe, including a perfect 9 of 9 in the fourth quarter.
“Of course the game was more than that, but we’ve been shooting free throws well this year and tonight we did not. If we just make a few more, I think we win the game,” Miller said. “You can’t miss that many free throws and expect to win on the road.”
Scottsburg’s Jack Miller led all scorers with 16 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, while Kody Clancy added 10 for the victors. Providence was paced by Noah Lovan’s 12.
“We had a tight game at their place last year and we knew tonight was going to be very similar,” said Warriors head coach Eric Richardson, whose squad won 65-64 at the Larkin Center a year ago. “Last season we didn’t close out games like this, but with more experience I’m hoping we’ve learned and will grind out games like this for wins.”
The teams were never separated by more than two points in the first half.
Scottsburg led 11-10 at the end of the first period and 17-16 at intermission. The Warriors then ripped off a 15-6 spurt to start the second half and claimed the biggest lead of the game, at 32-22, late in the third stanza.
“This is a tough place to play,” Miller said of the gym known as the “Pressure Cooker.” “Scottsburg is undoubtedly one of the best, and most talented, teams in the area. They are hard to guard with a bunch of super-skilled guys. We knew they were eventually going to make a run, and they did.”
The Pioneers did not go away, though. They started chipping away at the 10-point deficit. Providence eventually took its first lead of the second half, 40-39, on a Jaden Johnson put-back with just over a minute to go.
“Providence was really methodical on the offensive end and really made our guys guard for a long time,” Richardson said. “I was frustrated that we gave up about six points on offensive rebounds in that stretch.”
Grant Seebold and Quentin Hesse combined for 12 second-half points to fuel the Pioneers’ comeback.
“It was great the way we competed and battled back against a really, really strong team,” Miller said. “For our boys to claw back into it was impressive. We could have folded in that stretch, but guys stepped up and made shots and we got stops and had some big-time hustle plays to get some rebounds and loose balls.”
Both teams return to the hardwood Friday night. Scottsburg will visit undefeated Corydon Central (4-0) in a Mid-Southern Conference clash at 7:30 p.m., while the Pioneers travel to rival Floyd Central (1-2) at the same time.
.
SCOTTSBURG 45, PROVIDENCE 42
Providence 10 6 12 14 — 42
Scottsburg 11 6 15 13 — 45
Providence (2-2): Quentin Hesse 7, Carter Lannan 2, Noah Lovan 12, Brian Wall 4, Jaden Johnson 8, Grant Seebold 9.
Scottsburg (5-1): Kyle McGinnis 5, Caden Richardson 5, Jack Miller 16, Wyatt Zellers 6, Kody Clancy 10, Jacob Martin 3.
3-point field goals: Providence 2 of 11 (Hesse, Seebold); Scottsburg 4 of 12 (McGinnis, Zellers, Richardson, Martin).
Rebounds: Providence 21, Scottsburg 13.
Turnovers: Providence 6, Scottsburg 7.
Field-goal shooting: Providence 17 of 33 (51.5%), Scottsburg 15 of 28 (53.6%).
Free-throw shooting: Providence 6 of 13 (46.2%), Scottsburg 11 of 14 (78.6%).
Junior varsity: Providence 51, Scottsburg 28.