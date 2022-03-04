SALEM — Two-time defending Class 3A state champion Silver Creek left it all on the court, as usual. However, it wasn’t enough Friday night.
Scottsburg outlasted the Dragons 68-60 in overtime in the second semifinal of the Salem Sectional, also ending Creek’s four-year reign as sectional champ.
With the win, the Warriors (16-8) advance to face 13th-ranked North Harrison (18-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the championship game. The Cougars knocked off county-rival Corydon Central 58-52 in Friday’s first semi. They’ll go for their first sectional crown since 1996.
Friday’s nightcap came down to the wire.
Trailing for most of the second half, Silver Creek senior point guard Branden Northern hit a fadeaway 12-footer at the end of regulation to tie it at 57-all. However the Dragons ran out of gas in the extra frame, hitting just 1 of 9 shots, and fell to the Warriors for the second time this season.
Free basketball in Salem! Scottsburg and Silver Creek head to OT! pic.twitter.com/EQGHkiBcEB— Josh Lewis (@Texan_Hoosier) March 5, 2022
“Our guys were resilient tonight,” said Creek head coach Brandon Hoffman, whose team had won four of its previous five games. “We have guys with big hearts and they weren’t going to go down easy. We scrapped and clawed our way back and found a way to tie it and get it into overtime. We just didn’t execute well in overtime and Scottsburg got to the free throw line on us pretty good.”
The Warriors, who have now won seven in a row since losing to the Dragons on Feb. 11, hit 21 of 29 free chances compared to Creek’s 12 of 19.
“The environment from the first game, through our game, was just awesome,” said Warriors head coach Eric Richardson, whose team will try for its first sectional title since 2005 tonight. “The gym was rockin’ tonight. We were in a ton of close games this year. After Northern tied it, we just told our guys, ‘Relax and keep playing and good things will happen.’ I felt like we got a couple of key rebounds in overtime that really helped us pull out the victory.”
The Creekers (12-13) were led by Northern’s 23 points. He also dug out four rebounds, had two assists and a steal in his final game in the blue and orange.
“It’s hard for me to put into words how much Branden has meant to us,” Hoffman said. “He’s been a warrior since Day One. He’s always going to leave it on the court and he won’t back down from anyone or any moment. He’ll go down as one of the best players ever at Silver Creek.”
In addition to Northern, the Dragons say goodbye to Zac Stricker and Trey Schoen. Stricker tallied 10 points and five rebounds while Schoen contributed five points and three boards.
“I haven’t had to make this kind of speech in awhile,” said Hoffman, whose team entered with a 17-game postseason win streak. “I’m so proud of the seniors and the careers they’ve had. They showed their heart tonight, without a doubt.”
Junior guard Kaden Oliver added 18 points while pulling down a team-high six rebounds for the Dragons.
Sophomore guard Kody Clancy led the victors with 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter and OT.
“Kody has been huge for us all year,” Richardson said. “He has a lot of responsibility for a sophomore, but we put the ball in his hands and trust that he’s going to make plays for us. He made a lot of plays for us tonight.”
Silver Creek struggled shooting all night, netting just 36.7 percent from the field and only hitting 4 of 22 from beyond the arc.
“It definitely wasn’t our best effort the first three-and-half quarters shooting-wise, from the floor and (on) free throws. That really put us in a hole,” Hoffman said. “I think some of the 3s we took weren’t the best looks, but even our good looks we just didn’t knock down enough shots. As basic as it sounds, games often come down to whether you miss or make shots.”
CLASS 3A SALEM SECTIONAL
Friday night’s semifinals NORTH HARRISON 58, CORYDON CENTRAL 52
Corydon Central 10 17 10 15 — 52
North Harrison 12 20 9 17 — 58
Corydon Central (14-9): Tyler Fessel 21, Anthony Martin 14, Owen Shireman 2, Austin Vaughn 13, Jalen Fowler 22
North Harrison (18-3): Ethan Oakley 6, Riley Schneider 4, Sawyer Wetzel 12, Logan McIntire 29, Kaleb Kellems 7.
SCOTTSBURG 68, SILVER CREEK 60 (OT)
Silver Creek 12 15 13 17 3 60
Scottsburg 15 19 6 17 11 68
Silver Creek (12-13): Kaden Oliver 18, Trey Schoen 5, Cameron Wheeler 4, Branden Northern 23, Zac Stricker 10.
Scottsburg (16-8): Kyle McGinnis 7, Hayden Cutter 13, Caden Richardson 2, Jack Miller 11, Javis Roush 3, Wyat Zellers 7, Kody Clancy 22, Jacob Martin 3.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 4 of 22 (Oliver 2, Schoen, Northern), Scottsburg 5 of 18 (McGinnis 2, Clancy 2, Martin).
Rebounds: Silver Creek 32, Scottsburg 42.
Turnovers: Silver Creek 6, Scottsburg 11.
Field-goal shooting: Silver Creek 22 of 60, Scottsburg 21 of 50.
Free-throw shooting: Silver Creek 12 of 19, Scottsburg 21 of 29.
