NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy completed a late comeback on its Senior Night to take down Sectional 62-rival Rock Creek 42-39 Friday night.
The Warriors outscored the Lions 14-5 in the fourth quarter and took their first lead with 1 minute, 8 seconds left in the game.
“To beat a team like that, who a lot of people in the area have tabbed as the sectional favorite — and after tonight I see why — and coming off another win against a sectional opponent like New Washington, you can’t have a run that inspires as much confidence as those two games,” CAI head coach Hayden Casey said.
Buckets came at a premium early in the contest, as Rock Creek led 4-3 at the midway point of the first quarter.
The Lions built a five-point lead before a Nate Doss 3-pointer brought Christian Academy within two, 8-6, at the end of the opening quarter.
Rock Creek sophomore Lettwan Darden hit a couple jumpers early in the second quarter to give his team a 13-6 lead with 7:10 left in the half.
A pair of Jonathan Boggs steals led to breakaway layups for the Lions before Ladarius Wallace knocked down a corner 3 to give Rock Creek a 20-9 advantage and force a CAI timeout with 4:59 to play in the half.
The teams traded several baskets before Rock Creek senior Michael Sulzer picked up his third foul of the half defending a Myles Morgan layup attempt. Morgan sunk both free throws to cut the Warriors’ deficit to six going into halftime, 26-20.
CAI junior Brady Dunn scored eight second-period points to help keep the Warriors in the game.
The Lions held the ball for over a minute and a half to end the third quarter to maintain a 34-28 lead heading into the final frame.
Early in the fourth quarter, Doss drained a 3-pointer to cut the Warriors’ deficit to three for the first time since the second quarter.
Dunn knocked down a pair of free throws to get within 36-35 before Darden answered with his third 3 of the game to push the lead back out to 39-35.
However, Dunn continued to get deep into the paint and draw fouls. The junior went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe on the next two possessions to knot the game up at 39 with 2:04 left.
The next CAI possession, Dunn was fouled again and hit 1 of 2 free throws to give the Warriors their first lead, 40-39, with 1:08 left.
Rock Creek missed a shot with 38 seconds but kept the ball by earning a tie-up with the possession arrow in its favor. From there, the Lions held the ball until a Gavin Gullion corner 3 rattled out with three seconds left and was secured by the Warriors, who got the ball to Dunn before another Rock Creek foul with 0.2 seconds remaining.
Rock Creek head coach Chris Brown said Gullion was the third option on the play, but he was satisfied with the look he got to win the game.
“It was a good shot. We just didn’t knock it down,” Brown said. “He’s a hero if he makes it, and we lose the game as a team if he doesn’t.”
Dunn hit both free throws to extend the Warriors’ lead to 42-39, which was the final score. He went 9-for-10 from the line in the fourth quarter on his way to a game-high 18 points.
The Warriors outshot Rock Creek 19-3 from the free throw line on the night. Casey said the gameplan coming out of the locker room after halftime was to attack the rim and draw fouls.
“It’s one thing to be able to hear it, but to be able to execute it, especially against a great team like Rock Creek, it just proves that (the players) have what it takes,” Casey said.
Brown said a lack of discipline on the defensive end hurt his team.
“We had silly fouls at inopportune times when the game really mattered,” he said. “We’ve got to be smarter. At the end of the day, it’s all about layups, free throws and rebounds, and they beat us in all three categories.”
Darden led Rock Creek (2-3) with 15 points. The sophomore was the only Lion with more than four points.
The Warriors (2-0) are slated to visit South Central next Saturday.
CAI 42, ROCK CREEK 39
Rock Creek 8 18 8 5 — 39
CAI 6 14 8 14 — 42
Rock Creek (2-3): Lettwan Darden 15, Ashton Mozee 4, Johnathan Boggs 4, Gavin Gullion 4, Jaleb Treat 4, Michael Sulzer 3, Ladarius Wallace 3.
CAI (2-0): Brady Dunn 18, Caleb Doss 9, Nate Doss 8, Myles Morgan 4, Caleb Roy 2.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 5 (Darden 3, Sulzer, Wallace), CAI 4 (Dunn 2, N. Doss 2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.