BOYS' BASKETBALL: Warriors rally to knock off Pirates

CHARLESTOWN — Fresh off what coach Sean Smith called his team’s best half of the season, Charlestown managed just 17 second-half points as Scottsburg rallied for a 60-54 win in the first round of the Class 3A Charlestown Sectional on Wednesday night.
The Warriors (6-17) advance to face Madison (16-8) in Friday night’s second semifinal. Second-ranked Silver Creek (19-4) will face No. 8 North Harrison (18-3) at 6 p.m. in the first semi.
In Wednesday night’s second first-round game, after the Cubs clipped Salem 83-51 in the opener, the host Pirates led by as many as 11 points in the first half and held a 37-28 advantage at the break.
“In the first half, we played exceptionally well,” Smith said of his team. “It’s the best we’ve looked — really.”
In the second half, however, Scottsburg’s Kody Clancy — one of the top freshmen in Southern Indiana — warmed up and scored 13 of his 16 points to ignite the Warriors’ rally.
“In the first half, we had a hard time staying in front of them,” Scottsburg coach Eric Richardson said. “In the second half, we tried to pack it in and see if they could hit a 3 on us. Fortunately for us, they didn’t.”
The Warriors outscored Charlestown 32-17 in the second half, including 14-10 in the third period and 18-7 in the final frame.
“In the third quarter, we got standing a little bit, and got tired,” Smith said. “We had a hard time scoring at the end.”
Scottsburg held the Pirates to two field goals in the final 5 minutes, 57 seconds.
Treyton Owens, a senior point guard, added 16 points for the Warriors (6-17), who defeated Charlestown for the second time this season.
The Pirates shot just 30.4 percent (7 for 23) in the second half as their season came to an end.
Clayton Rothbauer scored 14 points to pace Charlestown (8-12) while Brayden Crawford added 12 points and six rebounds and Kyle Craig contributed 11 points and six rebounds.
“We’ve come a long way,” Smith said of his team. “In the second half of the year, it’s been a lot of fun coaching them. We don’t have a ton of wins to show for it, but they competed for each other. ... I’m proud of them.”
In the opening game, Luke Ommen hit 9 of 11 shots and scored 19 points to lead Madison over Salem (4-18).
A bit sluggish at first, the Cubs warmed and finished by hitting almost 60 percent of their shots (37 of 62).
Nick Center added 17 points and Kaden Oliver 13 for Madison.
.
CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Silver Creek 77, Corydon Central 42, Tuesday
Game 2: Madison 83, Salem 51, Wednesday
Game 3: Scottsburg 60, Charlestown 54, Wednesday
Game 4: North Harrison (18-3) vs. Silver Creek (19-4), 6 p.m. Friday
Game 5: Madison (16-8) vs. Scottsburg (6-17), 8 p.m. Friday
Game 6 (final): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
.
Wednesday’s first-round games
MADISON 83, SALEM 51
Madison 19 21 20 23 — 83
Salem 14 10 13 14 — 51
Madison (16-8): Kaden Oliver 13, Andrew Scroggins 2, Jack Miller 4, Luke Miller 13, Luke Ommen 19, Drew Hayden 2, Jackson Falconberry 11, Parker Jones 2, Nick Center 17.
Salem (4-18): Brody Pepmeier 16, Kellen Humphrey 9, Hayden Baughman 3, Maximus Wells 10, Trale Howard 11, Cayden Colon 2.
3-point field goals: Madison 4 (L. Miller 3, Oliver); Salem 4 (Pepmeier 2, Baughman, Humphrey).
.
SCOTTSBURG 60, CHARLESTOWN 54
Scottsburg 15 13 14 18 — 60
Charlestown 22 15 10 7 — 54
Scottsburg (5-17): Hayden Cutter 7, Dalton Daniels 9, Javis Roush 7, Treyton Owens 16, Wyatt Zellers 2, Kaden Ralchel 3, Kody Clancy 16.
Charlestown (8-12): Ty Crace 9, Clayton Routhbauer 14, Kyle Craig 11, Chase Benner 6, Brayden Crawford 12, Brody Wagers 2.
3-point field goals: Scottsburg 9 (Clancy 3, Owens 3, Daniels 2, Ralchel; Charlestown 2 (Crace, Rothbauer).