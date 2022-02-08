NEW ALBANY — Host Christian Academy made a furious fourth-quarter comeback to top Henryville 45-39, and in the process end a six-game losing streak, Tuesday night.
The Hornets led 13-4 at the end of the first quarter, 20-15 at halftime and 31-28 at the conclusion of the third period before the Warriors stormed back to outpoint Henryville 17-8 in the final frame.
Senior Brady Dunn tallied a team-high 15 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, to pace CAI. Freshman Joshua Renfro added 11, seven in the fourth.
Hayden Barbour, Carson Conrey and Layton Walton tallied 10 points apiece to lead the Hornets (4-12), who dropped their fifth straight game.
CAI (7-11) will host Trinity Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Henryville, meanwhile, will play host to South Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in a Southern Athletic Conference contest.
CAI 45, HENRYVILLE 39
Henryville 13 7 11 8 — 39
Chr. Academy 4 11 13 17 — 45
Henryville (4-12): Hayden Barbour 10, Carson Conrey 10, Sam Guernsey 3, Aydan Head 2, Layton Walton 10, Braydon Dobbs 4.
Christian Academy (7-11): Caleb Roy 6, Joshua Renfro 11, Brady Dunn 15, Myles Morgan 8, David Cook 3, Nate Doss 2.
3-point field goals: Henryville 4 (Barbour 2, Conrey 2, Guernsey); Christian Academy 2 (Cook, Renfro).
