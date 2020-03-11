NEW ALBANY — Steve Kerberg believes the pressure is off his Christian Academy team now.
After losing last year's Class A Borden Sectional final by two points to Lanesville, the Warriors bounced back to win their second title in three seasons this past Saturday, outlasting the Eagles 44-42 in the championship game. It was a victory that Kerberg thinks will buoy his squad as it heads into this Saturday's Loogootee Regional.
“I feel like our guys feel like a weight’s off of them,” Kerberg said earlier this week. “There was a pressure to try to get this sectional championship this year because we were the favorite. We fell short last year and I could feel the pressure on them, I had it myself, I could feel the weight. I really honestly think this weekend we’re going to play loose and free and more like we’ve been playing leading up to the tournament. It was an obstacle to overcome and I feel like there’s a little bit more of a freedom now. I feel that with our team. Not just because they’re excited we won, but there was a wait, a long wait, and a physical weight to get over that obstacle.”
Tenth-ranked CAI (18-7) will face Northeast Dubois (16-10) at around noon Saturday in the second semifinal of the regional at Jack Butcher Arena. Top-ranked Barr-Reeve (25-1) will take on Crothersville (14-10) at 10 a.m. in the first semi. The championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. that night.
The Warriors come in on a roll, having won their last 10 games in a row and 12 of their past 13.
The Jeeps, meanwhile, have won four in a row, capped off by their 55-51 win over Evansville Day in the Springs Valley Sectional.
Christian Academy and Northeast Dubois, which is coming off its first sectional title since 2014, do have a little familiarity with each other. Both played in a Christmas-break tournament at Forest Park earlier this season, although the two teams didn’t face off. The Warriors won the tourney, while the Jeeps finished fourth.
“That was nice to get to see them play early in the year,” Kerberg said. “They’re very physical and scrappy, they remind me of Lanesville a lot. … They play so hard. They have a couple really nice players.”
Northeast Dubois had four players score in double figures in the sectional final, led by 5-foot-9 senior guard Ethan Ziegler’s 12. Five-ten senior guard Reece Bauer added 11 points and seven rebounds while 6-0 junior forward Ty Riecker had 10 points, as did 6-2 junior forward Lane Knies. The Jeeps don’t have a great deal of height. Their tallest player is 6-3 junior Logan Mehringer, who is about five inches shorter than CAI senior standout Bailey Conrad.
If the Warriors win, they’ll play either the No. 1 Vikings or the Cinderella Tigers.
While Crothersville is coming off the first sectional title in the 105-year history of the program, Barr-Reeve captured its 16th sectional, and sixth in a row at the Class A level last Saturday night in the Loogootee Sectional.
The Vikings, last year’s state runners-up, topped Shoals 41-27 in the sectional final. One night earlier Barr-Reeve avenged its lone regular-season loss in the sectional semis, downing the host Lions 62-52.
Barr-Reeve is led by 6-foot-8 senior forward Keegan O’Neill. The University of Indianapolis-commit is the program’s all-time leading rebounder who snared 31 last week. The Vikings also feature a talented backcourt that includes 6-3 junior point guard Brycen Graber and 6-3 sophomore guard Hagen Knepp.
If that happens, it would be a rematch of a regional final from two years ago that the Vikings won 48-47. Barr-Reeve also ousted CAI in the 2015 regional semifinals.
“It’s going to be hard to keep our guys focused on Northeast Dubois. Not because we don’t respect them, but because Barr-Reeve’s put us out twice in however many years,” Kerberg said.
The latter meeting remains fresh in the mind of Kerberg.
“They kind of punched us early and then we had one of the best quarters ever in the third quarter to take a nine-point lead. But Graber hits a 3 at the buzzer to cut it to 6, it was his first 3 of the season according to the stats we had. Then, at the start of the fourth he hits his second 3 and they go to a 1-3-1 [defense],” Kerberg remembered Monday. “We had the ball down four with 18 seconds and Bailey, as a sophomore, hits a 3 with 10 seconds left on the clock. I’ve watched it a hundred times, at 10.5 seconds it goes through. I have no timeouts left and the ball rolls on the floor. They are really smart and they don’t take the ball out of bounds until about four seconds [left], then they throw a long [pass] and the game’s over.”
The Warriors and the Vikings both played in a one-day shootout at Southridge in early January, but didn’t face each other.
“Our guys really wanted to see where we measured up with those guys, but we didn’t get that chance early in the year,” Kerberg said. “So hopefully we’ll have a chance this second time around. But it’s going to be a challenge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.