LOUISVILLE — Brady Dunn, Joshua Renfro and Caleb Roy combined for 70 points to lead Christian Academy to a 95-67 win at Louisville Portland Christian on Monday night.
Dunn scored 30 points, 22 in the first half, on nine field goals while going 10 for 12 from the free throw line. Renfro tallied 24 points, 12 in each half, and Roy netted 16, 13 in the first half, for the Warriors, who bounced back from their season-opening loss at Clarksville with a 28-point triumph.
Nathan Whitten and David Cook added nine and eight points, respectively, for CAI, which led 27-17 at the end of the first quarter and 53-32 at halftime before outpointing the Eagles 42-35 after intermission.
The Warriors (1-1) will next visit sectional-rival New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 95, PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 67
Christian Academy 27 26 18 24 — 95
Portland Christian 17 15 15 20 — 67
CAI (1-1): Joshua Renfro 24, Nate Doss 2, Brady Dunn 30, Caleb Roy 16, Myles Morgan 4, David Cook 8, Nathan Whitten 9.
Portland Christian: B. Bain 3, C. Pledger 9, K. Hall 24, C. Tucker 22, O. Sees 9.
3-point field goals: CAI 6 (Cook 2, Dunn 2, Renfro, Roy); Portland Christian 4 (Pledger 3, Tucker).
