BOYS' BASKETBALL: Warriors roll over Pirates on Senior Night

NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy used a 21-0 run in the first half to pull away from visiting Charlestown on the way to a 73-34 win in the regular-season finale for both Thursday night.
It was Senior Night for the host Warriors, ranked No. 10 in Class A, and a big night for 6-foot-8 senior forward Bailey Conrad. He scored his 1,000th career point on a breakaway dunk in the second quarter.
The timeout for Conrad to have his picture taken with CAI coach Steve Kerberg was about the only thing that slowed the Warriors down in the first half.
Christian Academy got off to a good start, leading 14-4 after a putback by 6-5 senior center Christopher Ballew. However the Warriors were up just seven after Charlestown junior guard Ty Crace knocked down a 3-pointer with less than a minute to play in the first period.
Senior guard T.J. Proctor scored at the buzzer and the Warriors led 19-7 at the end of the quarter to cap a 5-0 run that was a harbinger of things to come.
“Our [recent] practices have been as good as they’ve been all season,” said Kerberg. “I give credit to the seniors. This is a special group of young men, even better people than they are basketball players.”
Conrad, with two assists on 3-pointers but scoreless in the first quarter, got rolling in the second. His pair of 3-pointers and the aforementioned dunk helped the Warriors to a 32-7 lead at the 3:05 mark.
“It’s taking what they give me,” Conrad said of the Charlestown defense, which had focused on him early in the game.
It was 35-7 when the Pirates finally broke a 6-minute, 20-second scoring drought with a 3 from Crace to make it 35-10 with just over two minutes to play in the half.
Christian Academy (16-7) led 40-12 at the break.
Charlestown kept fighting in the third quarter, but three straight baskets by 6-4 senior forward Josh Hahn put the Warriors on top 52-20 with 3:04 remaining.
A tip-in by Proctor made it 56-20 with two minutes left and the Warriors had the kind of momentum-builder they needed going into next week’s Borden Sectional.
“We’ve been on a great streak,” said Conrad, whose team has won eight in a row and 10 of its last 11. “We’re putting in the work at practice.”
It was 59-22 at the end of the third quarter and the lead hit 40 in the fourth.
For the game, Proctor tallied a game-high 16 points. Caleb Doss contributed 12 while Conrad and Hahn added 10 points apiece for CAI, which hit 10 3-pointers. Brady Dunn (nine points) and Doss had three each from long range.
Crace paced Charlestown (4-18) with eight points. Next up for the Pirates is Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek at 6 p.m. Wednesday night in the first round of the Corydon Central Sectional.
CAI will face the winner between South Central and Rock Creek in a semifinal next Friday night in the Borden Sectional.