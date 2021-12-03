CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown and first-year coach Matt Lynch ran into a buzzsaw Friday night as Scottsburg delivered a 63-27 haymaker in Mid-Southern Conference action.
The visiting Warriors used a couple of lethal runs — one in the first half and the other in the second half — en route to the 36-point triumph.
It was the third straight MSC win to start the season for Scottsburg (3-0, 3-0), which is stamping itself as an early contender in the league.
“They’re solid,” Lynch said of the Warriors. “They pass it really well. They shoot it and they all know how to play. They’ve been playing together since they were little. They’re a really good team.”
Scottsburg took charge late in the first half.
After leading 16-9 at the end of the first quarter, the Warriors used a 16-2 run in the final four minutes of the second period to push their cushion to 34-16 at the break.
“I just wasn’t pleased with our effort on the defensive end,” Lynch said. “We did the same at Silver Creek (on Tuesday night). We’re having trouble putting together a full 32 minutes.”
Lynch said he isn’t sure why that’s continuing to happen to the Pirates.
“It’s something we just have to figure out,” he said.
In the second half, the Warriors used an 18-1 run to complete the blowout.
When Javis Roush hit two free throws with 3 minutes, 59 seconds to play, the Warriors led 57-22, completing the long, second-half run.
“We struggle to stop the bleeding — to say the least,” Lynch said. “(But) we’ll get better throughout the year. Scottsburg’s a really good team and they’ll win a lot of ball games.”
For Scottsburg, Hayden Cutter and Kody Clancy led a balanced attack, scoring 12 points each.
The Warriors hit 10 from beyond the arc, from six different players.
Ethan French led Charlestown (1-2, 0-2) with seven points.
It’s a quick turnaround for the Pirates who host Louisville Holy Cross at 1 p.m. today in the first game of the 2021 BodyArmor Showcase.
SCOTTSBURG 63, CHARLESTOWN 27
Scottsburg 16 18 14 15 — 63
Charlestown 9 7 4 7 — 27
Scottsburg (3-0): Chase Coomer 3, Kyle McGinnis 2, Haydon Cutter 12, Jack Miller 8, Javis Roush 2, Wyatt Zellers 8, Kody Clancy 12, Jacob Martin 8,Colby Hall 8.
Charlestown (1-2): Jake Ottersbach 2, Ethan French 7, Trace Thierman 4, Austin Pickerell 5, Grason Connell 5, Jake Helton 4.
3-point field goals: Scottsburg 10 (Coomer, Miller, Zellers 2, Clancy 2, Martin 2, Hall 2); Charlestown 2 (Connell, French).
