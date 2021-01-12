ELIZABETH — Brady Dunn and Caleb Doss combined for 46 points to lead Christian Academy to a 66-41 win at South Central on Tuesday night.
Dunn tallied a game-high 26 points, 14 in the first half, while Doss netted 20 for the Warriors, who led 18-9 at the end of the first quarter and 36-21 at halftime. Myles Morgan added 10 points for CAI, which outscored the Rebels 30-20 in the second half.
The Warriors (5-4) will visit sectional-rival Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night before hosting Perry Central at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 66, SOUTH CENTRAL 41
Christian Academy 18 18 16 14 — 66
South Central 9 12 9 11 — 41
CAI (5-4): Caleb Doss 20, Brady Dunn 26, Caleb Roy 7, Myles Morgan 10, Nathan Whitten 3.
South Central (0-6): Schmelz 3, Kiper 11, L. Stewart 20, Thomas 3, K. Stewart 2, Jones 2.
3-point field goals: CAI 6 (Doss 2, Dunn 2, Roy, Whitten); South Central 4 (L. Stewart 3, Schmelz).
