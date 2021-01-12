rccai16.jpg

Brady Dunn 

ELIZABETH — Brady Dunn and Caleb Doss combined for 46 points to lead Christian Academy to a 66-41 win at South Central on Tuesday night. 

Dunn tallied a game-high 26 points, 14 in the first half, while Doss netted 20 for the Warriors, who led 18-9 at the end of the first quarter and 36-21 at halftime. Myles Morgan added 10 points for CAI, which outscored the Rebels 30-20 in the second half. 

The Warriors (5-4) will visit sectional-rival Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night before hosting Perry Central at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. 

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 66, SOUTH CENTRAL 41

Christian Academy     18     18     16     14 — 66

South Central                9     12      9     11 — 41

     CAI (5-4): Caleb Doss 20, Brady Dunn 26, Caleb Roy 7, Myles Morgan 10, Nathan Whitten 3. 

     South Central (0-6): Schmelz 3, Kiper 11, L. Stewart 20, Thomas 3, K. Stewart 2, Jones 2.      

    3-point field goals: CAI 6 (Doss 2, Dunn 2, Roy, Whitten); South Central 4 (L. Stewart 3, Schmelz). 

