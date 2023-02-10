BOYS' BASKETBALL: Warriors run away from Dragons in 2nd half

SELLERSBURG — Scottsburg blew open a close game after halftime and cruised to a big 58-35 Mid-Southern Conference win at Silver Creek on Friday night.
The Class 3A No. 6 Warriors outscored the Dragons 37-19 over the final two quarters and held the home team to just 31 percent shooting en route to their first win in Sellersburg since 2007.
“Tonight is a big win for us” Scottsburg head coach Eric Richardson said of his team’s sixth straight triumph. “We’re having a good season this year, but Silver Creek has dominated the conference and the sectional the last several years, so to come in here and get a win over such a good program is big for us.”
Creek’s 35 points was its lowest offensive output of the season.
“Holding them to 58 points, I can’t be upset with that,” Dragons head coach Brandon Hoffman said. “Overall, our defense was solid. We just have to start putting the ball in the basket. It doesn’t matter how hard you play, the name of the game is still putting the ball in the hoop and we just haven’t been doing a good job of that lately.”
Jack Miller scored a game-high 19 points for the Warriors (16-2, 6-2). He also starred at the defensive end, holding Creek leading scorer Kaden Oliver to just six points.
“Jack is usually going to guard our opponent’s best player and he did an amazing job against Oliver tonight,” Richardson said. “I think Kaden is really, really good. Jack’s length really helps him on defense and when he gets going downhill on offense, he’s pretty tough to guard.”
Sophomore big man Walker Hoffman paced the Dragons (10-9, 5-2) with eight points.
The first period was a defensive battle that saw the visitors leading 10-6 heading to the second stanza.
The Dragons grabbed a 13-12 advantage — their only lead of the game — midway through the second frame. However, Scottsburg responded with an 8-3 spurt to end the half and claim a 21-16 lead heading into the locker room at intermission.
“It was like a boxing match in the first half, two teams just trading blows,” Hoffman said. “I thought we played super-hard in the first half. To hold a team like that to 21 at halftime, you can’t ask for much more than that defensively.”
The Warriors came out of the locker room sharp and outscored the Dragons 16-8 to amass a 37-24 lead at the end of the third. The Creekers shot just 3 for 14 from the field in the third stanza.
“We started moving the basketball better in the second half and got some paint-touches with the drive and that opened up some open 3 for us,” said Richardson, whose team hit 11 shots from downtown. “It really started on the defensive end. Wyatt Zellers was huge for us. We’ve asked him to protect the paint all year, but tonight he was phenomenal.”
Scottsburg kept the pedal to the metal in the fourth quarter and hit four more 3-pointers in outscoring the Dragons 21-11.
“Credit to Scottsburg, they got us in some action that was pretty hard to guard,” Hoffman said. “They were getting in the lane and either scoring or kicking it out for an open 3. Our defensive effort waned a bit in the second half, but we just had so many empty offensive possessions in the second half that things just snowballed in the wrong direction.”
The Warriors will visit Paoli on Tuesday night while the Dragons return to action next Friday, when they host Corydon Central.
.
SCOTTSBURG 58, SILVER CREEK 35
Scottsburg 10 11 16 21 — 58
Silver Creek 6 10 8 11 — 35
Scottsburg (16-2, 6-2): Kyle McGinnis 9, Caden Richardson 5, Jack Miller 19, Wyatt Zellers 5, Kody Clancy 14, Jacob Martin 6.
Silver Creek (10-9, 5-2): Hayden Garten 6, Kaden Oliver 6, Jake Nickens 1, Dane Sprigler 4, Walker Hoffman 8, Kyle Roberts 4, Jace Burton 2, Nate Davidson 4.
3-point field goals: Scottsburg 11 of 28 (McGinnis 3, Miller, Richardson 2, Zellers, Clancy 2, Martin 2), Silver Creek 2 of 12 (Garten, Roberts).
Rebounds: Scottsburg 38, Silver Creek 27.
Turnovers: Scottsburg 11, Silver Creek 10.
Field-goal shooting: Scottsburg 21 of 47, Silver Creek 13 of 42
Free-throw shooting: Scottsburg 5 of 6, Silver Creek 7 of 13.
JV game: Silver Creek 68, Scottsburg 51.